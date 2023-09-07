World's Most Advanced Tahini Factory Begins Production in Oklahoma City

News provided by

Seeds 'n Snacks

07 Sep, 2023, 08:39 ET

Company refines established processes with automation, investing at 10x status-quo.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 7, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Seeds 'n Snacks will open their state-of-the-art sesame processing plant in Oklahoma City on September 21, 2023. The brand is the first to offer Tahini made in the USA using high-quality roasted sesame seeds and reimagined manufacturing processes.  

Continue Reading
Seeds 'n Snacks will open their state-of-the-art sesame processing plant in Oklahoma City on September 21, 2023. The brand is the first to offer Tahini made in the USA using high-quality roasted sesame seeds and reimagined manufacturing processes.
Seeds 'n Snacks will open their state-of-the-art sesame processing plant in Oklahoma City on September 21, 2023. The brand is the first to offer Tahini made in the USA using high-quality roasted sesame seeds and reimagined manufacturing processes.
Seeds 'n Snacks is an American company specializing in high-quality sesame-based products. The company's authentic Tahini made from premium seeds is the base ingredient for many of the world's most popular brands of Hummus. Traditionally a staple in the Mediterranean diet, Tahini is increasing in popularity among American households where demand for whole, protein-rich, low-sodium foods is high.
Seeds 'n Snacks is an American company specializing in high-quality sesame-based products. The company's authentic Tahini made from premium seeds is the base ingredient for many of the world's most popular brands of Hummus. Traditionally a staple in the Mediterranean diet, Tahini is increasing in popularity among American households where demand for whole, protein-rich, low-sodium foods is high.

When looking for the ideal manufacturing location, Seeds 'n Snacks decided on Oklahoma City after an exhaustive nationwide search. Critical factors included livability, workforce availability, logistics, and local agriculture. The company has spent the last 18 months reimagining the production process to deliver authentic taste and trademark creamy texture while ensuring the highest levels of quality, consistency, and safety.

"We looked at many regions known for manufacturing, and Oklahoma City delivered the perfect combination of talent, agriculture, and distribution to meet our needs," said Marcel Hage, CEO. "These qualities are crucial to automate the manual production processes that have been relied upon for generations to produce the smooth and creamy texture of our Tahini."

"Our main focus is to deliver the highest quality Tahini in the most hygienic environment," adds Mohamad Fakhran, COO. "This is the first Tahini factory in the US that managed to combine authentic flavor with state-of-the-art automation."

"Rasagra is well-known in Mediterranean markets for authentic flavor and high quality," said Rasim Narin, CCO. "Seeds 'n Snacks brings together traditional processes and the highest technology standards in food automation for our customers in the USA."

Traditionally a staple in the Mediterranean diet, Tahini is increasing in popularity among American households where demand for whole, protein-rich, low-sodium foods is high. As the company grows, its product offering is expected to expand to include spices, packaged nuts, energy bars, sesame dressings and nut butter alternatives.

About Seeds n' Snacks

Seeds 'n Snacks is an American company specializing in high-quality sesame-based products. The company's authentic Tahini made from premium seeds is the base ingredient for many of the world's most popular brands of Hummus.

For more information, contact:

Kasey Morales, Marketing
(360) 607-4902
[email protected] 

SOURCE Seeds 'n Snacks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.