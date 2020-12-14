World's Most Advanced VR Cannabis Conference Focuses on Business & Wellness in Star-Studded Event Headlined by Snoop Dogg & Platinum Sponsor superbad inc., Dec. 15-17

Hosted in partnership with industry leaders — National Cannabis Industry Association, National Association of Cannabis Businesses, Veterans Cannabis Coalition, Clio Cannabis Awards, & The USA CBD Expo — Emerge will feature 3 subject tracks, over 40 sessions, more than 80 exhibitors, and thousands of attendees. Emerge will utilize the Hyperfair virtual platform that will enhance interaction and networking for attendees.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to join the community at Winter Emerge in order to recognize top marketing in the industry. Our goal remains to celebrate creativity and to show our appreciation to each of you who are helping to bring this miracle plant to hearts, minds, and endocannabinoid systems around the planet," said Clio Cannabis Director, Michael Kauffman.

Event highlights:

Snoop Dogg to receive Clio Cannabis Lifetime Achievement Award

Hyperfair platform offers 3D immersive experience with virtual reality auditoriums

Keynote Speakers: David Crosby , Julian Marley , Former Congressional Representative Dana Rohrabacher .

, , Former Congressional Representative . 90-day post-event access to all the sponsor brands, private events and breakouts, content, networking, and perks

"When Charles and I developed the concept for Emerge, we wanted it to consistently evolve, or 're-emerge,' if you will, '' said Emerge Conference Co-Founder and Advisor Andre Bourque. "The industry is constantly changing, so establishing ourselves as the go-to, year-round virtual environment for cannabis content allows us to spotlight new voices, ideas, innovations, companies, and people each session."

The Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference is brought to you by Cannabis & Tech Today. This event's Hyperfair platform will lead participants on an engaging journey into the future of cannabis. Attendees can expect a diverse representation of thought-leaders, keynotes, and influencers.

"Emerge sponsors will have a virtual booth. Not a square in a Zoom meeting that represents a booth, but a life-like, customizable, navigable, 3D booth that avatar attendees walk in, and out of, to interact with your brand," Charles Warner, CEO of IPW and Editor-in-Chief of Cannabis & Tech Today. "It's like a video game — fun, engaging, and effective."

"USA CBD EXPO understands the importance of offering alternatives to live events during these uncertain times to keep the industry moving forward," said USA CBD Expo CEO and Partner, Joson Monti. "As such, we are excited to join Emerge and be a part of their ultra-premium, state-of-the-art, virtual event."

"superbad inc., we are super excited to be involved as the Platinum Sponsor," said Founder Carlos Dew of superbad inc., a premier Top Shelf Brand in the Cannabis Industry, Available to adults over the age of 21. For more information on the company products and services, please visit www.superbadinc.com.

Tickets can be purchased at https://emergecanna.com/get-tickets/. Tickets include a full 90-day access pass for $49 which includes the entire conference, plus the Clio Cannabis Awards and the USA CBD Expo, a virtual swag bag full of offers from sponsors, and a one-year subscription to Cannabis & Tech Today.

Contact: Charles Warner

Phone: 720-476-4920

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE superbad inc.

Related Links

https://www.superbadinc.com

