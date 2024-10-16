World's most comprehensive anti-hate conference to convene in Pittsburgh, PA

Experts from around the globe will meet to develop and share solutions to a global escalation of hate-fueled violence

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eradicate Hate Global Summit will convene global experts and leaders from multiple sectors and professions, who are dedicated to eradicating all forms of hate-fueled violence, with survivors, victims' families, faith leaders, and other community leaders. It emphasizes a collaborative, cross-sector approach to finding innovative and effective solutions to hate-fueled violence and then distributing those solutions across the globe.

This fourth annual summit convenes October 21-23 and will draw attendees from around the world. It occurs against the backdrop of a newly released FBI report detailing that hate crimes in the U.S. are increasing, even while noting a drop in other crimes. Additionally, 2024 is a year that has seen two assassination attempts against a former U.S. President and sometimes violent college protests springing from the Israel/Hamas conflict.

"This could not be a more essential time for everyone to take a moment, take stock, and learn concrete steps they can take to reduce the risk of hate-fueled violence," said Brette Steele, the President of the Eradicate Hate Global Summit. "This year we're focused on concrete tools, tactics, and interventions that anyone can implement to reduce the risk of violence in their communities."

The Summit is also pleased to announce the return of the "Student Summit." It includes students and teachers from 29 school districts across Allegheny County, PA, and the surrounding areas. Approximately 300 young people will spend the day in collaboration with one another to inspire, prepare, and empower them to help their local schools and communities counter all forms of identity-based hate.

Keynote speakers include:

Some of the newsworthy sessions at the 2024 summit include:

Reducing the risk of political hate-fueled violence

As many countries across the globe take to election polls, this panel will bring together a diverse array of experts on reducing political violence. Drawing from their specific areas of expertise, panelists will illuminate the current threat landscape for political violence around the world.

Treating violence like a disease

The Public Health Model draws from diverse sectors including health, education, social services, justice, policy, and the private sector to develop effective approaches to prevent violence. This panel will discuss how we can adapt this model to prevent hate-fueled violence.

Students defusing hate on campus

Since October 7, 2023 , college campuses around the world have been grappling with protests and counter-protests that have spiraled into violence and police crackdowns. We are all familiar with examples where mediation failed, but where did it succeed? This discussion will elevate the stories of those campuses where peace prevailed due to student-led efforts.

When It Hits Close to Home: Parent and Child Perspectives on Reducing Risk of Violence This discussion features firsthand experiences of a mother and son navigating the risk of violence within their families. The conversation will reflect on lessons that participants can take away to help their own loved ones when they need it most.



Video games

This panel will discuss how video-game-based strategies can support prevention initiatives, including in educational settings and in building and mobilizing peer-to-peer networks.

Additional details:

WHEN: October 21-23, 2024

WHERE: The David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

MEDIA CONTACTS:

