World's Most Decorated Swimmer Michael Phelps and Team of Pros Partner with Purina Pro Plan to launch 'Fueled By' Docuseries

Fueled By offers an inside look into the lives of Phelps, Jones, Dunne, Andrews and their dogs. The series highlights the essential role each pro's devoted dog plays in their daily routines and active lifestyles and illustrates how the optimal nutrition provided by Pro Plan keeps dogs at their peak performance, just like their athlete owners.

"There are a lot of dog foods out there, but Pro Plan Sport is specifically formulated for active dogs like my Great Dane Onyx," said Michael Phelps. "As an athlete, I know the role nutrition plays in performance ... things like the right protein-to-fat ratios to build lean muscles, and amino acids to help with recovery. That's what I get when I feed Onyx Pro Plan Sport."

For every view of the Fueled By docuseries on proplansport.com between July 1 and Oct. 31, 2024, Pro Plan will donate $1 (up to $150,000) to Athletes for Animals, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting homeless pets.

Fueled by Pro Plan Sweepstakes

Dog owners are invited to join the team and show how their dogs are Fueled By Pro Plan for a chance to score Pro Plan team gear. To enter, owners can post a picture or video (no more than 30 seconds) on Instagram of their dog with a bag or can of Purina Pro Plan, using the hashtags #FueledBy #sweepstakes and tagging Pro Plan. To enter without making a purchase or posting on Instagram, owners can submit a completed mail-in entry form available on proplansport.com. See full rules here.

Pro Plan Sport Nutrition

"Each day, I strive to be the best version of myself," Phelps added. "The fuel that's going into my body gives me the best chance to achieve that, and I want that for Onyx as well. With Purina Pro Plan, I know I'm giving her the nutrition she needs to be her best, so she can continue to run, play and swim with me and my family for years to come."

Pro Plan Sport delivers fine-tuned nutrition to help to provide active dogs and canine athletes with the strength and stamina to fuel a lifetime of adventure with formulas for all life stages, including Puppy, Adult and Senior.

To watch the Fueled By docuseries and learn more about Purina Pro Plan, visit proplansport.com.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Purina Pro Plan

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on X, Instagram, or Facebook.

About Athletes for Animals

Athletes for Animals is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2013 by Kelly and David Backes. For the last eleven years, the organization has successfully partnered with athletes that have a shared goal of making a difference in the quality of life for both people and their pets. Athletes for Animals impacts the lives of thousands of animals every year through community outreach projects, low-cost spay/neuter initiatives, education and retention-based programs. They have distributed over $1.25 million in grant awards to support best practices in animal welfare. Their vision is an increased respect for all companion animals by, "Teaming up for our greatest fans!"

SOURCE Purina Pro Plan