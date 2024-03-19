Once Upon a Kitchen presented by GR8 Experience and W South Beach offers an intimate evening with culinary masters Massimo Bottura and Virgilio Martínez

MIAMI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GR8 Experience, the leading international agency for luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside W South Beach, announces the return of their highly anticipated epicurean event, Once Upon a Kitchen to Miami in celebration of Formula 1. The multi-layered sensorial dinner, which started in 2017, offers guests an intimate evening with award-winning culinary masters behind the best restaurants around the globe.

World's most exclusive epicurean event Once Upon a Kitchen returns to Miami for F1 Post this Massimo Bottura cooking at Once Upon a Kitchen during Miami F1 2023 Virgilio Martínez, chef at Central Restaurante, which was voted the World's Best Restaurant in 2023

In collaboration with world-renowned chef Massimo Bottura and his team from Osteria Francescana, this year's Once Upon a Kitchen will unite Bottura with globally recognized Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez of Central Restaurante – voted the World's Best Restaurant in 2023. Known for his trailblazing multidisciplinary approach to fine dining, incorporating Peru's biodiversity and rich culture into his cuisine, Martínez will fuse his style and flavors with Bottura's iconic Italian cuisine.

Once Upon a Kitchen 2024 is designed as a deconstruction of traditional dinner gatherings, leaving Massimo, Virgilio, and attendees free to interact throughout the evening. Guests are encouraged to speak with the chefs and learn about the intricacies of their dishes, as well as Massimo and Virgilio's philosophies, passions, and the impact they've left on the culinary industry and beyond.

The dinner will be enhanced by this year's venue and host partner: the new, immersive ballroom at W South Beach. The luxury, oceanfront property—known as the epicenter of Miami's social scene—has become the first hotel in North America to install immersive video mapping technology. The floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree projections can transport guests anywhere in the world — from the fields of Tuscany to the top of Machu Picchu — and will provide a unique audio-visual experience to accompany the evening's culinary journey.

"Massimo and Virgilio are both known for revolutionizing their respective countries' cuisines, and we're excited to give people the opportunity to witness two culinary masters from opposite sides of the globe at work," said Barnabas Carrega, CEO and Co-Founder of GR8 Experience. "While getting a table at either of their restaurants can be difficult, it's even rarer to see 3 Michelin Star chefs cooking live, telling stories and directly answering audience questions. Our goal is to create an intimate setting, almost as if two of the world's best chefs are cooking for you in their kitchens at home."

GR8 Experience and Massimo Bottura are returning to Miami's F1 weekend following the success of Once Upon a Kitchen 2023. Held at The Deck at Island Gardens, last year's edition featured creations from Juan Manuel Barrientos of El Cielo, Chef Bernardo Paladini of Torno Subito, and master alchemist Alex Ott. The event was attended by F1 Miami mastermind and billionaire Stephen Ross, Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Vonn, and Lebron James' longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter.

Once Upon a Kitchen will be held on May 4, 2024, with a cocktail and canapes hour starting at 7 pm and a six-course dinner beginning at 8 pm. The intimate event will host only 120 guests and availability is limited. Tickets are $3,500 per person and can be purchased by contacting [email protected]. Read more about the host and venue at www.wsouthbeachballroom.com.

Founded in 2011, GR8 Experience is the leading international agency providing access to unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Through the highest level of service and a worldwide network of partners, GR8 brings the most ambitious dreams and projects to life, leveraging connections with leaders in the worlds of fashion, sports, entertainment and travel. Led by CEO and Co-Founder Barnabas Carrega, GR8 creates tailored experiences for its international clientele—whether it's a couple enjoying a private dinner in the Palace of Versailles or a corporate group golfing with PGA legends. GR8 Experience boasts a 94% client retention rate and investors that include Maverick Carter (Lebron James' business partner), Benito Perez-Barbadillo (Rafael Nada's PR Manager), and Ravi Thakran (former Group President of LVMH Asia). Based in Miami, but with offices worldwide, GR8 is expanding into the branded event space through their owned experiences, such as "Once Upon a Kitchen" with Massimo Bottura and "E-Motion by GR8," a private Monaco Grand Prix yacht experience. For more information or to inquire about experiences, please visit www.thegr8experience.com and follow @thegr8experience on Instagram.

For over a decade, W South Beach has drawn the world's most sophisticated travelers and has been the social center of Miami's major cultural events, from Art Basel to Miami F1. The W brand's most successful U.S. property and an oceanfront landmark, W South Beach reopened in November 2020 following a $30 million renovation that infused its best-in-class Away Spa and 357 guest suites with a sense of calm that feels in tune with Miami's evolution. The transformation birthed a new guest experience that thoughtfully infuses the essence of Miami through curated programming and fitness offerings by celeb-favorite gym DOGPOUND and Ahana Yoga, plus South Beach's only rooftop basketball and tennis courts. W South Beach is home to RWSB (Restaurant W South Beach), one of Miami's most authentic Italian restaurants; IRMA's, the hotel's outdoor craft cocktail outpost; Living Room Bar, one of Miami's favorite after-dinner bars; and the opulent MR CHOW, offering authentic Beijing cuisine. Each guest at W South Beach receives access to a dedicated W Insider, available 24/7, who will take care of whatever, whenever during their stay. For more information, visit www.wsouthbeach.com and Instagram @wsouthbeach.

