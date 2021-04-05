World's Most Expensive NFT Piece Listed for $69,346,251

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is the Most Valuable Asset (TITMVA), created by aida, seeks to become the most expensive NFT ever sold, beating Beeple's Everydays - The First 5000 Days by one dollar. TITMVA is listed at $69,346,251

TITMVA acts as a virtual clock, slowly counting down for 73.4 years, reminding us of the scarcity of time and its value. The clock slowly fills in from the outside in, until it reaches the "heart" (or center) of the piece. Once it completely fills in, the cycle repeats, symbolizing the end of one life and the beginning of a new one. The title above TITMVA also slowly fades over time.

About Time is the Most Valuable Asset

Time is the most valuable asset we have, yet too often, we only realize that once we have little left. In the overly digitized world, with new technology finding innovative ways to capture our attention and steal even more time from us, we fear that in the near-term future, we will be wasting even more of it - especially the younger generations. Just think how much time we lost to social media during the pandemic, endlessly scrolling through news feeds, falling deeper and deeper into a trap that is incredibly hard to escape. This tokenized digital clock should constantly remind us of how scarce time is, and how valuable each second is.

The life of the TITMVA clock is 73.4 years, the World Health Organization's (WHO) latest global life expectancy at birth. The center of the clock represents a heart, with a constant 60 beats per minute. Each area (beside the one surrounding the heart), accounts for a decade of life, gradually being filled out with red as the life progresses, starting with the outermost one, moving toward the center.

As in life, the younger we are, the larger fraction a year of life is, creating an illusion of time passing by slower. The older we get the faster time seems to move, and the scarcer it gets, hence the smaller areas filling. The last area, in which the heart is beating, represents the remaining 3.4 years. Once the whole clock is filled with red, the heart stops beating, and the cycle repeats - the life ends and a new one is created.

The title above the clock also gradually "dies," over the same lifespan as the clock. Starting from the end of the title, each letter is progressively erased until the entire title is gone. Additionally, the title gradually fades out every day, hour by hour, and reappears after 24 hours, to remind us that each day is an opportunity to start anew, yet with less time left, hopefully pushing us to do more with what's left. Lastly, the number below the clock indicates how many seconds are left in the life of the clock.

The NFT is available as a Java file.

Time is the Most Valuable Asset is now available for purchase at www.eachsecondcounts.art .

