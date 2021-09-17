World's Most Famous Closet Has a New Owner

Houston home with the largest closet in the United States has sold! Tweet this

This elegant and luxurious estate sits on a two-acre lot overlooking the Nicklaus Course in Carlton Woods and Bear Branch Reserve. The 3-story manse features every modern amenity imaginable, including seven bedrooms, 10 baths – and of course that 3,000SF closet!

The world famous 3-story closet with a floating staircase has been featured in countless publications and national news programs. Featuring its own champagne bar, the famous 3,000SF closet has set the stage for more charity events and curious partygoers to count.

The "closet known around the world" has been viewed over 20M times and counting on YouTube alone and been featured by countless media outlets, YouTubers, Instagramers, and celebrities including Gucci Mane, The Derek Z Show, Bonkers Closets, Million Dollar Closets, Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Altman, to name just a few.

Million Dollar Listing New York's star Ryan Serhant took a private tour with Theresa and listing agent Nancy Almodovar. The inside look at this jaw-dropping closet has nearly 12M views, making it is the second highest viewed video on the popular real estate celebrity's channel.

Theresa, and her husband Lamar, are known for the generous support of innumerable charities and organizations. The home was completely remodeled when they purchased it with this goal in mind. They have hosted countless over-the-top events in the spirit of always giving back.

"In every home I have lived in, I have always had a beautiful closet," said Roemer. "Inevitably, at every party the ladies would always want to come see my closet and we would end of having cocktails there. So, in this house the closet was built just for that. We have had over 100 ladies at charity events – in the closet. It has really been more than just a closet. It's been an incredibly fun way to celebrate my friends and support so many wonderful organizations through the years."

Each level of the closet is meticulously curated, down to an Excel spreadsheet for exacting inventory. "The key to having an organized closet is to separate it by sections," said Roemer. "What I love best about my closet is that it allows me to view my entire collection when getting dressed. Having a 3000SF closet that spans three separate floors allows me to view my entire collection when searching for an outfit. If I can't see it, I won't wear it, so I need to be able to see everything. This allows me to continuously be inspired by pieces that would otherwise be hidden from view."

Although known by many around the world for her closet, Theresa and Lamar are both successful entrepreneurs and accomplished athletes. Theresa's passion for health and helping others led her to open her own chain of multiple fitness centers and earned her numerous beauty and bodybuilding titles, including the U.S. Open title at the age of 40. Lamar was an accomplished tennis professional, playing in the U.S. Open and Wimbledon before starting a successful energy company. Their dedication to giving back and sharing their entrepreneurial spirit has been a cornerstone of their lives – and their home.

This luxurious home welcomes guests with a spectacular gated entry boasting a towering water feature and circular driveway. The $60,000 Egyptian Crystal chandelier and 25-foot floor-to-ceiling glass walls welcome you to a breathtaking residence. The home features a custom-built wine tasting room designed to store 245 bottles, as well as a separate catering kitchen, wet bars, Bultler's pantry – all well equipped to easily accommodate more than 500 guests at the countless charity soirees hosted by the Roemers over the years.

Completely remodeled in 2013, the home offers a contemporary flare with elegant finishes, including additional features such as an elevator, personal gym, media room, and "glam room." The outdoor kitchen, covered veranda overlooking, and spectacular Vegas-inspired lap pool are complimented with every imaginable feature available, including poolside cabanas.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Nan and Company Properties): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5n44pu1a5sqklbd/AAAes1pSwxvJw9qghxjPH3zVa?dl=0

VIDEOS (courtesy of Nan and Company Properties): https://youtu.be/DvVHYFsbefo

About Nan and Company Properties

Nan and Company Properties, founded by Nancy Almodovar in 2014, is a digital-driven real estate firm with supreme market awareness and focus on customer service. Their services include representing residential buyers and sellers, developer services, builder services, and relocation through their exclusive partnership with LeadingRE.

The company has skyrocketed to the top as Houston's premier luxury real estate firm. In 2019, Nan and Company Properties was named global Affiliate of the Year among Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate network, as well as Best Brokerage Website for 2020 by Houston Agent Magazine. The company was also awarded Houston's Best Realtor Team for the Nan New Home Specialist Team by The Greater Houston Builder's Association, Houston's Best Places to Work by Houston Business Journal, and 2019 Largest Houston-Area Residential Brokerages by Sales Volume by Houston Business Journal. These continuous awards and recognitions allow the firm to further connect buyers and sellers to the world's most exclusive properties. For more information, please call 713.714.6454 or visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

