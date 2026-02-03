World's Most Influential Health Leaders Unite at Prestigious Global Summit to Address the Patient Safety Crisis

Hosted By the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, the Global Convening Brings Top Executives, Policymakers, Healthcare Experts, and Patient Advocates Together to Turn Urgency into Action

DANA POINT, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient Safety Movement Foundation will convene some of the world's most influential healthcare leaders, policymakers, clinicians, technologists and patient advocates on February 27 in Dana Point, California, for the 12th Annual World Patient Safety Science & Technology Summit. Guided by the theme, "The Power to Propel Change," the 2026 Summit brings together those with the authority and responsibility to turn urgent conversations about patient safety into measurable action.

As preventable medical harm persists as a leading cause of death worldwide, the Summit is designed to catalyze meaningful progress by convening leaders around shared accountability and practical solutions that put patients first.

"This Summit exists because preventable harm is still happening every day to people who trusted the healthcare system to protect them," said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "The power to propel change comes from leadership that is willing to take responsibility and act. Patient safety is a human issue, and we will not accept a system that treats harm as inevitable."

Event Highlights

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Dr. Jill Biden, former First Lady of the United States and longtime advocate for patients, families, and healthcare workers; Joe Kiani, Founder and Executive Chairman of Willow Laboratories, Founder of Masimo and Patient Safety Movement Foundation, CEO of Like Minded Labs; and Sir Jeremy Hunt, former UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, offering global perspectives on leadership, accountability, and policy reform.

Dr. Jill Biden, former First Lady of the United States and longtime advocate for patients, families, and healthcare workers; Joe Kiani, Founder and Executive Chairman of Willow Laboratories, Founder of Masimo and Patient Safety Movement Foundation, CEO of Like Minded Labs; and Sir Jeremy Hunt, former UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, offering global perspectives on leadership, accountability, and policy reform. Panel discussions will focus on transforming episode accountability through CMS models, how artificial intelligence can prevent patient harm before it occurs, and the structural failures driving maternal mortality, including the session titled "One preventable maternal death is one too many."

transforming episode accountability through CMS models, how artificial intelligence can prevent patient harm before it occurs, and the structural failures driving maternal mortality, including the session titled "One preventable maternal death is one too many." Key policymakers and healthcare experts speaking and in attendance include Dr. Diana Ramos, Robin Betts, Dr. Margaret Wilson, Dr. Klaus Markstaller, Dr. Monty Mythen, Dr. Peter Lachman, Ruth Ann Dorrill, Tracy Young, Dr. Nasim Afsar, Dr. Connie Lehman, Dr. Chris Longhurst, Dr. Senan Ebrahim, Dr. Najm Meshkati, Dr. Michelle Schreiber and Dr. Afshan Hameed, Dr. Emily Methangkool, James Titcombe, and Dr. Karen Phillips to name a few.

Throughout the Summit, speakers will share frontline experience and evidence-based strategies aimed at reducing harm, improving outcomes, and rebuilding trust in healthcare systems worldwide. Discussions are designed to move beyond theory, spotlighting solutions already making a measurable difference and identifying where leadership must act next.

Additional event details, including registration and media access, are available at https://psmf.org/psmf-summits/12th-annual-world-patient-safety-science-technology-summit

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

In 2012, Joe Kiani founded the non-profit Patient Safety Movement Foundation to eliminate preventable medical errors in healthcare. Working with patient safety experts from around the world, PSMF develops Actionable Evidence-Based Practices to address leading causes of patient harm. Hospitals are encouraged to make a formal commitment to ZERO preventable harm, and healthcare technology companies are asked to sign the Open Data Pledge to enable predictive Algorithms built on AI to identify risks before they result in harm.

Media Contact:

Megan Cuellar

[email protected]

928-300-4431

SOURCE Patient Safety Movement Foundation