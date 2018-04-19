World's Most Influential Wedding Expert Introduces A Revolutionary Registry Experience: It's called SLOWDANCE

Slowdance was inspired by Jung's unique talent for creating stunning, one-of-kind designs that capture a couples' taste and lifestyle. She has scaled her approach through a combination of personal touch with a sophisticated technology platform. It's a true registry "solution," as opposed to the traditional "self-selection" approach that quickly overwhelms couples. Slowdance begins with a quick, fun and visual 'Style Quiz' that helps identify the couple's lifestyle and tastes. The results are analyzed by the couple's personal registry expert. Rather than starting with specific objects – as is the convention – this lifestyle-first approach begins with a vision of how the couple will entertain and live their everyday lives. Then, the expert works with the couple to choose items that deliver on this vision. Through the Slowdance process, each couple learns something about themselves.

Slowdance is the only wedding registry to combine this innovative approach with a hyper-personalized service:

A dedicated design professional works with couples from start to finish, ensuring that they compose the perfect collection of products that will work together in their home.

Perfectly Curated : All products are hand-selected by Jung so each is as beautiful as the next – from small emerging designers to premium luxury brands, couples will find a wide yet perfectly edited-down collection of items meant to inspire, yet not overwhelm. Slowdance offers both the best in $10 handmade glass as well as renowned Baccarat crystal, and more.

: All products are hand-selected by Jung so each is as beautiful as the next – from small emerging designers to premium luxury brands, couples will find a wide yet perfectly edited-down collection of items meant to inspire, yet not overwhelm. Slowdance offers both the best in handmade glass as well as renowned Baccarat crystal, and more. Every couple receives a dedicated account manager who navigates the entire process - there are so many things that pop up along the way (think planner for your registry!), and at the end, they will evaluate all the gifts received and help prioritize what will be of greatest value for couples. This is a tremendously valuable service that all couples love, but don't realize at the time. Because Slowdance was created by registry experts, it anticipates the needs that real couples have.

Slowdance upends both the traditional retail registry, with its scanning guns and generic options, and the new digital registry platforms that misleadingly promise "curation" which actually results in just moving the broken, impersonal nature of the retail experience online. Slowdance registries are always unique, and display Jung's hallmark juxtapositional aesthetic approach of merging high-end and the accessible, the formal and the everyday, the polished and the gritty – often with a welcome wink and wit. Slowdance is full of wedding registries composed of items people actually love to use – and that they use all the time.

"Working with hundreds of couples on their weddings has helped me understand the right way and the wrong way to create a registry," said founder Jung Lee. "The wrong way is the torture of spending a Saturday with a scanning gun and over 100,000 SKUs in a department store. The right way is to spend time with a couple, deeply understand the tastes and lifestyle, and create a registry based on those personal truths. That's what we do at Slowdance."

Jung is one of the most celebrated and sought-after event designers in the world, having created spectacular celebrations for a discriminating roster of clients such as Katy Perry, Joseph Altuzarra, Stephen King, and Jann Wenner, Tisch Family, Stephen A. Schwarzman, among others. Always raising the bar, Jung is internationally recognized for her unique ability to cultivate intuitive relationships with clients and translate their lifestyles into dynamic, personal experiences. Lee's expertise and stunning events have been featured in Vogue, Brides, Harper's Bazaar, Martha Stewart Weddings, Town & Country, The New York Times, Better Homes and Gardens, Architectural Digest, etc., and she is also the author of Fête: The Wedding Experience (Harry N. Abrams, 2007), a visually stunning and fresh take on weddings for today's modern couples.

Launched in 2018, Slowdance is the first and only wedding registry service that is personally curated for couples based on their taste and lifestyle. Based on the results of the proprietary Slowdance "Style Quiz", each couple gets matched with a Registry Expert, trained in the Jung Lee method, who creates a deeply personal registry that delivers a full lifestyle recommendation rather than a checklist of gifts. The successful mix between formal and informal, rustic and polished, warm and cool changes from couple to couple. Potential gift items include exclusive Slowdance names and the most famous brands in the registry world.

