WORLD'S MOST POPULAR CHILDHOOD OF ALL TIME - 'ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS' IS NOW ON TRENDING IN NFT GAMES.

Legend of RPS has launched its first Play-to-Earn game

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors, which takes inspiration from the hand game Rock, Paper, Scissors, is an online game that has been popularized and adapted into a "Play to Earn" one based on blockchain technology. Players must be accurate 100% and able to take the super high pressure of time to tame this tough but addictive game. On August 10th, the official version of Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors was launched after the testing time.

Relive your childhood memories with the new Legend RPS version

Rock Paper Scissors is considered the oldest hand game in the world. With the advancement of technology, this traditional game has evolved into a mobile one. The original game is extremely simple, consisting only of a fight between three warriors, with rock beats scissors, scissors beats paper, paper beats rock, and so on.

Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors was created as an NFT game that not only entertains but also provides economic value to the players. This version is a simple and short game with many features that avoid boring moments and keep the game exciting throughout.

Everyone has played this game at some point in their lives, and it is frequently used as a fair way to choose between two or more people. As a result, this game evolved into a very accessible Play-to-Earn one.

Players can enjoy a variety of game modes with numerous exciting battles

The key highlights of Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors are the multi-game modes and diversity reward system. This game provides single, 1 vs 1, and tournament modes which allow players to experience many strategies. To win the battle, players have to fight back against others by choosing one of the legends: Rock, Paper, or Scissors.

Furthermore, there are different ways for players to claim more LRPS tokens. Various simple activities such as: logging in daily, participating in events, or finishing the game missions will also be profitable for players.

Upcoming: Multiple NFT Airdrops and Bounty Events

To advance the experiences of players, Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors has organized various events with numerous rewards.

When ranking in the top 20 of the minigame, players can earn up to 250 LRPS Tokens. Airdrop Events: Free Coins for everyone by following LRPS social channels. Airdrop rewards are up to 10,000 LRPS Tokens.

Free Coins for everyone by following LRPS social channels. Airdrop rewards are up to 10,000 LRPS Tokens. Bounty Event: Free coins for User-Generated Content creators. The Reward Pool is worth 100,000 LRPS Tokens.

These events will take place until September along with the launching of Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors' official version. These projects aim to reach a mass audience of enthusiasts, investors, and supporters who form together as a whole community.

Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors is expected to become the leader in the NFT game market. It is a user-friendly game with a self-sustaining ecosystem that is made for everyone. This game promises to provide nostalgic and enriching experiences to players. More information will be updated soon. Follow Legend of Rock, Paper, and Scissors on social media platforms to stay up to date.

Download APK now: https://rpsgame.world

Follow us!

