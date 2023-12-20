World's Most Prominent Food Truck Designer and Builder, Premier Food Trucks, Leverages Success to Give Back to Charity

Premier Food Trucks donates custom-built food truck to support Chicago-based charity Brotherhood for the Fallen, valued at $200,000.

BUNNELL, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Food Trucks (PFT) is thrilled to announce its decision to donate a custom-built food truck to support those in need and promote its desire to give back. Brotherhood for the Fallen, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Chicago that honors fallen officers killed in the line of duty since 2010, will receive the generous gift.

Owners Tom Albano, Brandon Williams, and Jordan Schild, the company's president, were influential in deciding to make such a significant contribution. The winner was announced on social media on December 15, 2023, after over a dozen other 501(c)(3) organizations were nominated for the grand prize. Other entries included Hunger Free Zone, Good Shepherd Food Bank, Toms River Education Foundation, Push Pregnancy, and Save the Children US. It is notably the first time PFT has donated one of its custom-made trucks to a worthy cause.

"As a food truck building company, our passion lies not only in crafting exceptional trucks but also in giving back to our community," said Jordan Schild, President. "This Christmas, our first-ever food truck donation symbolizes the spirit of giving and the joy of making a meaningful impact. At Premier Food Trucks, we believe that every act of kindness, big or small, can light up someone's world. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share the spirit of the season through this donation and hope it inspires others to spread goodwill and cheer."

Grateful to be in a position to give back in such a big way, Schild looks forward to future donations, creating even more opportunities for honorable causes. He and his team at PFT are also eager to deliver the truck directly to the organization's headquarters soon, complete with a complementary vinyl wrap displaying the organization's logo.

The Brotherhood for the Fallen comprises a team of Chicago police officers who show support to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, their families, and their communities throughout the U.S. For more information about these brave heroes or the nonprofit, visit https://www.facebook.com/bftfchicago or https://brotherhoodforthefallen.org.

Based in Flagler County, Florida, PFT has been offering exclusive design and exception service to their valued customers since 2017, manufacturing customized food delivery vehicles for some of the recognizable brands, like Cousins Maine Lobster, Eggo, Auntie Anne's, Quaker, and many more throughout the country. These Made-in-America state-of-the-art trucks are meticulously built with precision and passion in mind, include luxurious designs, premium features, high-quality construction, and high-end appliances, and are available in gas and diesel. Every truck is also provided with 24/7 support from PFT's dedicated staff.

About Premier Food Trucks

PFT is recognized as a leading food truck builder, with over 300 trucks built since inception. Relying on the highest quality generators, metal, equipment, signage, and gas/diesel trucks available, the company designs and creates custom-built food delivery vehicles that are both beautiful and functional. Rated for its reliability, style, and unparalleled customer service, PFT offers end-to-end services, from manufacturing to wrapping. Additional information can be found via its website and on social media at https://www.facebook.com/premierfoodtrucks/, https://www.instagram.com/premierfoodtrucks/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/25016046/admin/feed/posts/, https://twitter.com/Pfoodtrucks, and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzI2ij0EtpkIEW6lQZmqmXg.

Media Contact:

Jordan Schild, Owner
Premier Food Trucks
Phone: 877-836-6387
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Website URL: http://www.PremierFoodTrucks.com

