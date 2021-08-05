World's Most Successful Athletic Fundraiser, the Pan-Mass Challenge, Returns to the Road for 2021 Ride

The PMC donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar to Dana-Farber as its largest single contributor, accounting for 64% of its Jimmy Fund's annual revenue. If the PMC achieves its $52 million goal this year, it will bring its total contributions to more than $819 million since 1980. In 2020, the PMC raised an impressive $50 million through its summer-long Reimagined campaign, which kept participants engaged and fundraising, on and off the bike, through the pandemic to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber.

"We are incredibly energized as we head into PMC 2021, knowing our passionate riders, volunteers, donors and sponsors will be back together in person this weekend to attempt to raise at least $52 million for Dana-Farber," said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. "The PMC community knows 'there's a lot riding on us' – cancer doesn't stop for anything, even a global pandemic, and funding for research, treatment and care is as critical as ever."

PMC 2021 will include 16 routes – from 25 to 211 miles – designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability, including Reimagined options for those who prefer to complete their PMC ride on their own. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer and more than 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof® of the PMC mission. More than 150 Dana-Farber employees are committed to the cause as riders and volunteers as well, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.

"As our largest single contributor, the funding generated by the PMC is integral to the cutting edge cancer research and treatment taking place at Dana-Farber," said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dana-Farber. "We are so very grateful to the PMC community for their steadfast commitment and extraordinary support for the last 42 years. As a PMC rider myself, I'm eager to get back on the road with my fellow riders this year for what is sure to be a very special PMC Ride Weekend."

The PMC is presented by the Red Sox Foundation®. To learn more or to make a financial contribution to the cause, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2021 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the organization's executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $767 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 64 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue as Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift each year. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

