Worlds Named "Startup of the Year" By Venture Dallas for Accelerating Enterprise Adoption of Physical AI

Recognition from the region's leading venture summit underscores investor confidence in Worlds' rapid growth and its role in redefining how enterprises see, sense, and automate the physical world.

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worlds has been named "Startup of the Year" by Venture Dallas at the 2025 Venture Dallas Summit, held at the George W. Bush Institute and Presidential Library. The company was selected from more than 130 startups—the largest pool of candidates to date—and down-selected to one of six finalists in the Series A category before being named Startup of the Year. Worlds' recognition marks a pivotal moment as Physical AI moves from early vision to enterprise reality, transforming how organizations integrate AI into physical operations.

Dave Copps, CEO and Co-Founder of Worlds, receives the 2025 Venture Dallas “Startup of the Year” Award in the Series A category, recognizing Worlds’ leadership in accelerating enterprise adoption of Physical AI.

The Worlds platform is a foundational AI technology that is transforming how enterprises operate in the physical world. While other branches of Physical AI focus on autonomous vehicles and robotics, Worlds is enabling the creation of intelligent environments by connecting to existing cameras and sensors and converting real-world processes into live spatial data. Within these environments, organizations can deploy AI agents and agentic workflows that secure, automate, and accelerate their most critical operations, bringing Physical AI to life inside the enterprise.

"This award recognizes more than our company—it validates a fundamental shift in how intelligence and automation are being woven into the fabric of the physical world," said Dave Copps, CEO and Co-founder of Worlds. "Physical AI is no longer a future technology—it's happening today. It's giving enterprises the power to see their operations at scale, and unlock transformative gains in productivity, efficiency, and safety. We're honored to represent this movement here in Dallas and could not have done it without our amazing investors led by Align Capital, Moneta Ventures, GPG Ventures and Strategic investors Chevron Technology Ventures and PIVA."

"2025 is the year physical AI goes mainstream," said Chris Rohde, Co-founder and President of Worlds. "This isn't incremental improvement - this is structural change on a massive scale. Our platform currently operates across facilities spanning up to 4 square miles, orchestrating cameras, vehicle transponders, personnel badges, and dozens of sensor types in real time—true sensor fusion at enterprise scale."

"Worlds represents everything Venture Dallas stands for—radical innovation rooted in North Texas, solving real-world challenges with transformative technology," said Bryan Chambers, Co-founder of Venture Dallas. "This recognition isn't just about one company's success; it reflects the strength and momentum of our region as a hub for world-changing AI innovation."

David Evans, Managing Partner of Sentiero Ventures and member of the Venture Dallas Steering Committee, added: "When you see a team that has cracked both the technology and the market timing, you recognize something special. Worlds has done both. Their ability to deploy AI at true enterprise scale, across existing infrastructure, positions them at the epicenter of a multi-trillion-dollar transformation. This award is a well-deserved recognition of their exceptional execution."

The Venture Dallas "Startup of the Year" award celebrates innovation, growth potential, and the capacity to meaningfully impact industries and communities. Worlds' selection underscores North Texas emergence as a hub for breakthrough technology and the region's role in shaping the future of AI.

About Worlds

Worlds has created an end-to-end open AI platform for the physical world. By connecting to an organization's existing cameras and sensors, Worlds converts real-time sensor data into live spatial intelligence, enabling enterprises to deploy AI Agents and autonomous applications across their physical operations at unprecedented scale. From commercial distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, and logistics operations to mission-critical Federal facilities spanning square miles, Worlds AI empowers the world's largest organizations to measure, automate, and optimize their physical world. Learn more at www.worlds.io.

About Venture Dallas

Venture Dallas is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization dedicated to growing the innovation ecosystem in North Texas by connecting early-stage investors, venture capitalists, and high-growth companies. Through its annual conference, networking events, and recognition programs, Venture Dallas helps facilitate collaboration and investment across key sectors including technology, healthcare, and defense. For more information, visit https://www.venturedallas.org/.

