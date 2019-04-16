World's No. 1 Graphic Design Marketplace Designhill Ties up With Payoneer for Improved Payments for its Freelancers

NEW YORK and GURUGRAM, India, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designhill, World's No. 1 graphic design marketplace, has tied up with Payoneer to facilitate its financial transactions and make it easier and simpler for its freelancers to receive payments. Established in 2005 by Yuval Tal, US based Payonner has already earned the reputation as one of the leading financial service providers at a global scale. Weighing its potential and considering its user base, Designhill has taken the decision to include Payoneer as a payment process facilitator.

Announcing the business tie-up, Rahul Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Designhill, said, "Incorporating Payoneer to our payment infrastructure is another step ahead to make it easier and more cost-effective for our freelancing community to receive payouts in all parts of the world. Taken into account the safety factors and the facilities that Payoneer offers to its users, including lower cost per transaction for its freelancers, we are convinced that our members will feel comfortable and safe about receiving remittances from Designhill wherever they are."

Founded by the Aggarwal brothers, Rahul Aggarwal and Varun Aggarwal, Designhill is the leading graphic design platform that enables business owners to create design contests or choose from thousands of designers to get their design work done. With over 500,000 customers across the globe, Designhill is the preferred platform for designers who are looking for freelance design work or want to sell their artwork.

Commenting on the recent business relation, Designhill Co-Founder Varun Aggarwal said, "Designhill's mission is to make it as hassle-free a process as possible for the business owners and designers to buy and sell artwork. One of the most beneficial factors of using Payoneer is the low cost billing for our freelancers which will simply help them earn more. This was a crucial step in our growth plan for the coming year."

By Partnering with Payoneer, Designhill will now be able to deliver fast, low-cost, flexible payment options to its designers around the world.

"We are happy to announce that Designhill is joining our roster of valued clients and to expand the Payoneer network," stated Yair Tal, Head of Payoneer Enterprise. "Our mission is to empower businesses to grow globally by providing them with a wide range of cross-border payment solutions. We look forward to working with Designhill to open up new international opportunities for their business."

