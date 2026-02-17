World's Oldest Axe Maker Introduces Four New Axes

MEQUON, Wis., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hults Bruk, which traces its beginnings to 1697 in Norrköping, Sweden, has introduced four new axes – Jakobsdal and Kvillinge (splitting axes), Jursla (felling axe) and Arvika 5 Star (racing axe). The new axes, along with the brand's entire line of legendary axes and high-quality leather accessories, can now be purchased online on its updated North American website, us.hultsbruk.com. Hults Bruk has also renamed nine of its existing axes to tell the stories of the people, places and natural elements that are woven into its roots.

Hults Bruk has added four premium axes to its line. Pictured left to right: Jakobsdal (splitting axe), Kvillinge (splitting axe), Jursla (felling axe) and Arvika 5 Star (racing axe).

The recent changes marry the old and new. On the Hults Bruk website, customers can learn the rich history of each Swedish, hand-forged axe and then order their own.

Four New Hults Bruk Axes

As the world's oldest axe maker, Hults Bruk axes are recognized for their strong Swedish steel, solid American hickory handles and heads that are hand-finished with a razor-sharp edge and stamped with the HB logo. Now, four new axes proudly join the brand's offerings.

The Jakobsdal splitting axe (pronounced YAH-kobs-dahl) features a 2 lb. Swedish splitting pattern head and has a 20" curved handle. Its shorter handle makes it packable for the trail or truck and is ideal for making firewood and kindling and clearing an area. It is named after a garden that was created at the end of the 16th century by Hults Bruk owner Jakob Graver and called Jakobsdal.

The Kvilllinge splitting axe (pronounced KVIL-lin-eh) features a 4.2 lb., wedge-shaped, weighted head, which is able to drive deep into wood and is designed for splitting medium to large logs. The curved edge reduces bounce and helps turn logs without sticking. The slightly curved 32" handle delivers balance, strength and swing control. Kvilllinge excels at splitting, clearing and chopping. Kvillinge is named after the historic parish where Hults Bruk is located.

The Jursla felling axe (pronounced YOORS-lah) features a 3.3 lb. Montreal pattern head and 32" curved handle. It is a precision tool, designed for felling trees, heavy chopping tasks and competing. Its thin, hand-forged blade delivers deep, clean cuts, making it ideal for working through dense wood fibers. The axe feels balanced and responsive, offering excellent control for accurate swings. It is named after the centuries-old Jursla Nature Preserve near Hults Bruk that's known for its ancient pine forests.

The Arvika 5 Star racing axe (pronounced ahr-VIE-kah) features a 4.5 lb. Australian-inspired racing pattern, polished head with a convex grind edge and 32" curved hickory handle. Built for speed and precision, this axe is purpose-designed for competitive chopping and racing events, delivering unmatched performance in the most demanding conditions. Its wide blade profile creates large V-shaped cuts, making it ideal for hard, knotty or frozen wood. Arvika is designed to be profiled and customized only by experienced end-users. It's a legacy axe that's beloved by competitors and aficionados and is named after the renowned Arvika mill.

Old Favorites with New Names

For those who appreciate the craftmanship of Hults Bruk axes and want to know more about the history behind each axe, the Hults Bruk website is the place to go. The stories behind the new names are included below.

The Ågelsjön hatchet (previously Jonaker) is named after the serene lake Ågelsjön, which is nestled near the historic forge, and honors the essential role water played in Hults Bruk's story. Centuries ago, the crystal waters of Ågelsjön fed the river that powered the mill's water wheel, harnessing nature's strength to forge tools that shaped the region.

The Hultån hatchet (previously Almike) pays tribute to the river that powered the mill's great water wheel. Hultån's flowing energy was a lifeblood for Hults Bruk, transforming water into force and that force into tradition and craft.

The Dvardala hunting and forest axe (previously Spika) is named after the wild and game-rich forests north of Hults Bruk and is a tribute to a landscape of adventure and bounty. For generations, the woods provided both challenge and reward with deer and wild boar roaming among tall pines. The axe is forged for the hunter and the forest-dweller, imbued with the proud spirit of those who lived in harmony with the northern wilds.

The Åby forester's axe (previously Akka) is a nearby community that symbolizes the heartbeat of Hults Bruk. In the 20th century, it was home to many of the mill's workers, a close-knit population who built not just axes, but a lasting legacy of skill, effort and unity. The Åby axe honors these families and their unwavering dedication, representing an unbroken chain of craftsmanship and pride.

The Wetterhall double bit axe (previously Motala) is named after Bo Wetterhall, whose service at Hults Bruk outlasted any others, and who is the embodiment of loyalty and lasting impact. Wetterhall's lifelong commitment left an indelible mark on Hults Bruk history. With every use, this axe celebrates steadfastness, legacy and pride in one's life's work.

The Hult splitting axe (previously Sarek) is named after Hult where it all began – a land whose very soil shaped the origin of Hults Bruk. The name itself is a reminder of its roots, foundation and enduring heritage. The axe represents Swedish craftsmanship and the birthplace of a proud tradition.

The Qvarfot felling axe (previously Kisa) is named after the Qvarfot family who were trusted blacksmiths at Hults Bruk – their expertise and dedication handed down through time. Their forges, fueled by both fire and pride, made tools that stood the test of time. The axe is a living testament to a family whose hands shaped steel and destiny.

The Ekelund hatchet (previously Aneby) is in honor of the Ekelund family who owned Hults Bruk for three generations. In the 1880s, their vision and leadership scaled Hults Bruk's axe production to lasting renown. The Ekelund name stands for ambition, innovation and the relentless pursuit of quality. To wield this axe is to honor a chapter where bold ideas and proud heritage were forged together.

The Stålberg carpenter axe (previously Tibro) embodies the skill and reputation of Ernst Stålberg, one of Hults Bruk's most experienced and legendary smiths of the 20th century. Stålberg's dedication to his craft made Hults Bruk axes objects of global admiration. The Stålberg axe is a tribute to precision, mastery and the deep pride of generational expertise.

For more information, visit us.hultsbruk.com.

Background

Hults Bruk is part of the Hultafors Group NA portfolio of premium professional brands. Hultafors Group NA is part of Hultafors Group, a global company based in Göteborg, Sweden, that offers superior brands designed and manufactured specifically for tradespeople.

In addition to Hults Bruk, the Hultafors Group brands include, W.steps, SCANGRIP, Johnson Level, CLC Work Gear, Hultafors Tools, Martinez Tools, Snickers Workwear, Solid Gear Footwear and Hellberg Safety.

