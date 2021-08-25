World's Oldest Jewish Trust, the Sassoon Family Continuation Trust, Plans Transfer of Assets to the United States

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Fein, Master Trustee of the Sassoon Family Continuation Trust, unveiled today plans to transfer all Trust's unsurpassed assets valued at over $100billion to the United States located at present in Switzerland or elsewhere abroad.

Mr. Fein amplified that the transfer, among other things, will facilitate the Trust's philanthropic endeavors, including scholarships and educational undertakings.

Mr. Fein has retained counsel to effectuate the transfer to ensure scrupulous compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

The Sassoon Family Continuation Trust originated 1495 in the aftermath of the Spanish Inquisition. Its longevity and wealth are unrivalled. The Trust proudly honors and celebrates Orthodox Judaism and is committed to the welfare of the United States and the economic and physical security of Israel. The trust's sole beneficiary is David E. Sassoon, grandson of Eli Nissim Sassoon and executive chairman of J. Sassoon Group, a Washington, DC based private equity and investment banking firm.

