World's Only All-Female Snowboarding Competition - Nissan Super Girl Snow Pro - Wraps Two Packed Days of Big Air & Snowboardcross Contests, Featuring Olympians, Top Pros & Ams as Young as 6

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA Entertainment wrapped two days of action-packed snowboarding contests and live concerts during the Nissan Super Girl Snow Pro at Bear Mountain Resort this weekend. Hosted by four-time Olympian and 10-time X-Games Gold Medalist, Lindsey Jacobellis, the event showcased many U.S. and International Olympians, including Faye Gulini, Rosie Mancari, Sarka Pancochova, Carle Brenneman, Tess Critchlow, and more. Live concerts included Ally Brooke (Fifth Harmony) and New Hope Club.

Top amateurs also competed alongside the pros in a one-of-a-kind Pro-Am format designed to elevate the next generation of snowboarders, including team competitions that paired elite pros with amateur riders as young as six years old.

Day one of Super Girl Snow Pro featured high-flying Big Air jumps and tricks, with Olympian Silvia Mittermuller (Germany) in first, Possum Torr (New Zealand) in second, and Serena Shaw (USA) in third.

Torr, who came out of retirement for the event, wowed the judges by pulling out tricks like she was back at the Sochi Olympics. "I'm so grateful for Super Girl Pro. This contest is honestly one of the most fun, well-produced contests I have ever been to. I'm so stoked to be back snowboarding with my friends again."

The Big Air Pro-Am team event saw Stefi Luxton and Kaylee Underwood take first, with Silvia Mittermuller and Aida Brown in second.

Sunday's snowboardcross (SBX) competition played out on a custom-built SBX course designed to showcase Olympic-level talent and give younger competitors the opportunity to race alongside their heroes. New this year, more than 40 amateurs, from six to 29 years old, competed to qualify for USASA National Championships.

First Place for the Pro SBX race was Lindsey Jacobellis (USA), Second Place was Faye Gulini (USA), and Third Place Carle Brenneman (Canada).

After winning her second Super Girl cape, Jacobellis said, "Giving back to the young girls is my favorite part of the event. To see them excel, see that smile on their face and know they'll be back next year is the whole reason for this event. I love seeing the event grow bigger every year and can't wait to see what 2021 has in store!"

Visit supergirlsnowpro.com for full results.

Supported by both the USSA and the USASA, the event served as a one-of-a-kind developmental contest to help scout and mentor the next generation of aspiring female snowboarders.

The Super Girl Pro Series (Snow, Skate, Surf and Esports) is the industry's only large-scale, all-female action sports competition series, bringing together more than 300 top female athletes who come from around the globe to compete.

Connect with Super Girl Pro: @SupergirlPro and #NissanSnowPro. For event information, visit www.supergirlsnowpro.com .

Media Images & Broll: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/oda0cu1ump7sq9n/AAA4xBUIG-WnkzM-g6f5dn24a?dl=0

Media contact: Jenn Chidester |858.472.1952| jennifer@modernprinc.com

Related Images

asa-entertainment-announces.jpg

ASA Entertainment Announces Results for Nissan Super Girl Snow Pro

10x X-Games Gold Medalist, 4X Olympian, Lindsey Jacobellis took first place at Nissan Super Girl Snow Pro at Bear Mountain. Nissan Super Girl Snow Pro's unique ProAm contest format, designed to mentor, scout and encourage the next generation of female snowboarders, had a field packed with international Olympians, Team USA snowboarders, and ams as young as 6 years old.

Related Links

Super Girl Snow Pro

Media Images & Broll

SOURCE ASA Entertainment