World's Only Luxury Awards Brand, Society Awards, Opens New Office in Fashionable South End of Charlotte NC

Society Awards remains the world's only luxury awards company, a title that it has held through an absolute commitment to industry-leading products and concierge-style service. We are thrilled to introduce this global brand to the Charlotte community.

Marketing Director Jeff Lien says of this move, "Society Awards is a unique company, one whose work is perhaps considered niche, and yet our work is universally recognizable. We frequently hear people say 'wow, what you do is so cool.' I think there is a great deal of pride in having the Hollywood connection in the Charlotte community — although what we do extends way beyond the trophies you see on TV."

In 2020 Society Awards was named for a sixth time on the Inc. 500|5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private American Companies. Charlotte, like Society Awards, is fast-growing. The city is frequently listed among the greatest up-and-coming cities and attracts some of the country's best talent.

Lyle Darnall is Managing Director of EDENS, the storied brand that revitalized and now owns Atherton Mill. Darnall says, "It's been an exciting and transformational time for Atherton. Our community of retail, restaurants and residents has further enlivened the South End. The addition of Society Awards brings a special element of office space. Atherton's rich history of design and manufacturing is a natural fit for Society Awards' new home."

Society Awards chose Charlotte based on the vibrant culture, business community, and talented workforce. In a few short months Society Awards has already assembled a strong and talented team to fill the Charlotte office.

Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury, custom and limited-edition awards. We make more famous, prestigious and televised awards than any brand in history. Our awards and recognition products are crafted with an artistry and mastery that has propelled us to industry leader. Our work includes the Emmy statuette, Academy of Country Music, Billboard, MTV VMA Moon Person, YouTube Creator Awards, NAACP Image Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, The Voice, American Music Awards, BET Awards, CFDA, Dancing with the Stars, work for the Recording Academy, and many others.

Noted as the first factory in Charlotte, the history of Atherton Mill dates back to 1920. With its remarkable history, the revitalization of Atherton has brought a resurgence to the South End with exciting retailers and restaurants. Atherton has evolved from a South End retail center, to a top Charlotte destination.

