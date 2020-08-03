World's Sole Owner of TRIKLONE™ Now Supplying the Rubber, Adhesives, Caprolactam, Nylon 6 and F-Polymer industries

Trichloroethylene (TCE) is now available from Banner Chemicals, a global supplier of chlorinated solvents, under brand name Triklone™ U.

The addition to high purity Triklone U Banner-Chemicals offer full range of ASTM Vapor-Degreasing Chlorinated Solvents of:

Triklone™ LE ASTM D4080

Perklone™ MD ASTM D4376

About high purity Triklone™ U:

Triklone U Caprolactam grade for and nylon 6 industry

ABOUT PERKLONE & TRIKLONE, MEC Prime, BRANDS

Banner Chemicals exclusively supply all grades of METHYLENE CHLORIDE PRIME, PERKLONE and TRIKLONE brands, Including MEC Prime PHARMA, TRIKLONE U, TRIKLONE LE, PERKLONE MD, PERKLONE D and PERKLONE EXT

PERKLONE, TRIKLONE, MEC Prime are registered trademarks supplied GLOBALLY and EXCLUSIVELY by Banner Chemicals UK

All products are manufactured under ISO9001 from premium quality feedstocks and of 99.99% pure

About Banner Chemicals UK

Banner Chemicals is a 2M Holdings subsidiary, exporting to 90 countries and won the UK Queen's Award for enterprise.

Dr. Maggie Kessler, Export Director of Banner Chemicals says:

"The additional of Triklone U (High- Purity Trichloroethylene) to our Aerospace military ASTM range of solvents gives Banner Chemicals a strong position in the chlorinated industry. This includes, Triklone U for: Caprolactam industry, Vulcanising and Adhesives industry (for rubber, tyres & and conveyor-belts).

Release Summary / keywords:

Trichloroethylene, TCE, TRICK, Trikchlor, TRIKLONE

Perchloroethylene, PCE, PERC, Perchlor, PERKLONE

PERKLONE MD

TRIKLONE LE

ATMS Metal Degreasing

Vapour Degreasers

PERKLONE & TRIKLONE Aerospace approved degreasers

PERKLONE & TRIKLONE Metal degreasing‎ / Metal cleaning grades

PERKLONE EXT Catalyst grade, Isomerization grade

PERKLONE D Dry-cleaning

TRIKLONE U for: Caprolactam industry

TRIKLONE U for: Vulcanising and Adhesives industry

TRIKLONE U for: for rubber, tyres & and conveyor-belts

Contact: Dr. Maggie Kessler, telephone: +44-1928-597-000, email address: [email protected]

SOURCE Banner Chemicals UK