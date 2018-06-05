World's Tallest Beach Volleyball Player Is a Natural Fit for TallSlim Tees

ST GEORGE, Utah, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Doherty, American professional beach volleyball player, becomes brand ambassador for TallSlim Tees in release of new video to promote t-shirts custom designed for slim and tall men and women.

Ryan Doherty with partner Billy Allen

Doherty explains, "I consider myself really lucky to have found TallSlim Tees. As a tall guy, you always feel a little silly wearing t-shirts that don't fit. They are either belly shirts or super-wide, so you feel like a kid in ill-fitting clothes. Thankfully, TallSlim Tees fit perfectly and are really comfortable. Aside from the commercial, I try to promote TallSlim Tees at various professional beach volleyball tournaments around the country."

Dan Deceuster, founder of TallSlim Tees said, "I knew early on with TallSlim Tees that we would need some really tall influencers and brand ambassadors on board. I immediately targeted Ryan, and when I realized he was the tallest beach volleyball player in the world, I knew we had to use that creatively in our advertising. As his official t-shirt sponsor we couldn't be happier. Ryan has been great to work with in every respect and does a great job promoting our brand. This video is just the latest example and we're thrilled to have been able to produce it."

Quoting Doherty from the video, "I don't always wear t-shirts, but when I do, I prefer TallSlim Tees. Stand tall my friends."

See the video featuring Ryan Doherty here: https://youtu.be/-fGFXIJXJYk

For more information please visit https://www.tallslimtees.com/ or call Dan at 435.272.1492.

About TallSlim Tees

TallSlim Tees was founded in 2014 by Dan Deceuster after years of personal frustration with ill-fitting t-shirts, which if long enough were much too wide. Dan designed a t-shirt customized specifically for tall, lean men. Today, TallSlim Tees come in a variety of sizes, styles and colors to fit men from 6'0″ to 7'0″, also available in women's sizes, offering both short and long sleeves.

About Ryan Doherty

Ryan Doherty is an American professional beach volleyball player named the domestic tour's Best Offensive Player in 2015. On the AVP Tour from 2010-16, Ryan earned two titles, seven second-place finishes and eight third-place finishes. Doherty has played on the FIVB World Tour since 2013 and in 2017 had his most successful international season of his career; partnered with Olympian John Hyden for one silver medal, one fourth and three fifth-place finishes.

