World's Tiniest Flashlight Multi-Tool Launches Kickstarter Campaign

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In early 2019, the Kickstarter campaign for UK-based design company SEPTEM Studio hit an incredible 32x beyond its goal in support of their ingenious HUNT22 titanium micro UV-flashlight (£2,000 goal / £65,520 pledged). Waterproof, fireproof, crushproof and smaller than a house key, the tiny everyday carry (EDC) gadget was backed by more than 1,600 people. Now, they're launching a new Kickstarter for the HUNT23 – a similarly small flashlight, but this time the design includes a tiny pry bar on the end, which lends itself to dozens of daily multi-tool applications such as a screwdriver, a bottle opener, a box cutter, a scraper, a paint can opener... Oh, and this time, the HUNT23 is available either as a UV or a super-bright white light.

"After using our flashlights for a while, the single function - while useful - seemed like a wasted opportunity for truly upgrading our everyday carry," said team leader of SEPTEM Studio. "We've always loved the idea of having a screwdriver or bottle opener with us, but the thought of attaching yet another item to our keyring was just too much. We landed on the more universal idea of a tiny pry bar, a multi-use addition on the back end of the flashlight that could drive screws, open bottles, open lids, cut boxes - basically, could open anything we needed in our daily lives."

HUNT23 provides a beautiful balance between minimalist style and maximum usability, in one tiny package. Just add it to a keychain, and it's always accessible, yet also so tiny that it's not taking up space. It's also a TSA-friendly alternative to pocketknives. The HUNT23 comes with a three-year warranty.

Pledges begin at £28 for one HUNT23, either UV or white light (Save £17 Off Retail Price of £45 [38% OFF]). For pledging £63, backers will receive three HUNT23 units, in their mix & match option of UV or white light. There are a number of different pledge packages available, backers are encouraged to visit : http://kck.st/2AbNTZo

