LAS VEGAS, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Summits Institute presents the 2020 World's Top 100 Doctors in Dentistry. The honorary recognition is a lifetime achievement award for exceptional services rendered to the art and science of the profession of dentistry.

The Global Summits Institute is a preeminent peer-to-peer organization in recognizing leading doctors, dentists, and specialists who exemplify clinical excellence, innovation, research, organizational leadership, and entrepreneurship in serving humanity and advancing the global healthcare industry.