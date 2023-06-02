World's Top-30 Carmaker Groups Autonomous Driving Roadmaps Level 1-4 2023-2030: Go-to-Market Strategy, Technology & Innovation, and Market Positioning

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Driving Roadmaps Level 1-4 of 30 Major Carmakers by 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenues of Major Automotive Suppliers from ADAS & Automated Driving will reach €35 Billion in 2025 due to the increase in fitment of sensors and new Cruising and Parking features.

The 220-page report examines the go-to-market strategy, technology & innovation, and market positioning of the world's Top-30 Carmaker Groups which includes more than 45 passenger car brands in Autonomous Driving.

Analysis unveils the fitment rates of different levels of vehicle automation (SAE Level 1-4) across the carlines of carmakers and their roadmap for 2030. This includes driving and parking features, sensors like radar, camera, HD maps, and the supply chain.

Finally, the author assesses the deployment and readiness of leading automakers in Automated Driving across Europe, the US, Japan, and China.

Learn about the status of autonomous driving in 2023 and the outlook for 2030 in the major car markets

What is the availability of key ADAS features, such as AEB, TSR, ACC, LKA, TJA, in leading carmakers in Europe , the US and China ? In-depth segmentation is provided by SAE Level of Automated Driving;

, the US and ? In-depth segmentation is provided by SAE Level of Automated Driving; What is the penetration rate of SAE Level 0-3 in European, U.S & Chinese car sales?

Which OEMs lead L2-3 deployment and why? Which are the most prominent features?

What are the emerging trends in sensor fitment strategies, architectures, and supply chains?

What changes are coming in terms of the deployment of Lv.2 and L3-4 by 2025?

Understand the regulatory and engineering challenges carmakers face for the deployment of a higher level of vehicle autonomy

What is the status of Autonomous Driving Regulation in major car markets?

What are the differences in the legal and regulatory framework between Europe , the United States and China ? How will these differences in policy affect Level 3-Level 5 deployment?

, and ? How will these differences in policy affect Level 3-Level 5 deployment? Which geography presents the most favourable environment for deployment of Level 3?

What breakthroughs are required in the area of SW/HW and validation for L3-4?

Read how carmakers, Tier-1s and new entrants, including tech giants Apple and Google (Waymo), plan to overcome the challenges and commercialize automated driving

How do leading OEMs plan to achieve Level 4/5 capabilities? By when?

Analysis of OEM strategy, new business models and key collaborations

Learn why leading Tier-1s are well-positioned to monetize ADAS growth

Who will lead and who will follow in the autonomous vehicle race by 2030?

Discover when leading carmakers will launch capabilities of L2, L3, and L4, segmented into Driving (L2-TJA vs L3-TJP) and Parking features (e.g. L2-Self Park, L4-Valet Parking)

What are the trends by ADAS levels in Top Premium OEMs' model range during 2016-25?

Learn about the penetration of different levels of autonomy in European car sales.

Benchmark competition

Strengths and weaknesses of ADAS & Autonomous Driving product portfolio, suppliers, and competitiveness

Shares in automation in key markets and roadmap of deployment by key carline

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Carmakers' Automated Driving Mix in 2022 vs. 2025 & 2030

Level 2-Level 4 Autonomy Readiness Level of Carmakers

Winners vs. laggards

Top partnership in 2022 & Q1 2023

Investment highlights in 2022-Q1 2023

1. THE STATUS OF AUTOMATED DRIVING DEPLOYMENT BY LEVEL IN 2023

SAE Level 4 update:

Level 4 Roadmaps by 2030

Favourable regulations and policy in the U.S and Germany open opportunities for robotaxis

open opportunities for robotaxis New launches of Level 3 features: What, What, When, How

Lidar fitment for Level 3-Autonomy: Overview of supply chain

Democratization of ADAS accelerates to meet safety mandates but techno-economic deployment challenges of Level 3 still persist

Regulation finally allowed Level 3 "conditional eyes-off the road'' in signatories of UNECE regulation N.79 after years of delays

Germany's attempt to gain a competitive advantage was hindered by a slow regulatory update for Level 3 deployment

attempt to gain a competitive advantage was hindered by a slow regulatory update for Level 3 deployment Level 2 model availability in Europe between 2016 & 2023

between 2016 & 2023 L2-D is expanding across carlines reaching the compact segment

ADAS content is increasing to meet safety regulatory mandates and bridge the technological gap for higher levels of autonomy

SAE Level 2 status in Europe 2023: TJA, SP & RP availability (%)

2023: TJA, SP & RP availability (%) L2-Driving feature status in Europe in 2023: e.g. Traffic Jam Assist availability

in 2023: e.g. Traffic Jam Assist availability Comparison of L2-D technology: speeds, lane change, hands-on detection, stop-in-lane, and naming strategy

EuroNCAP's 2025 rating of Highway Assist / SAE Lv.2 features

L2-P in Europe 2023 Self-Park & Remote Parking availability

2023 Self-Park & Remote Parking availability Level 2 penetration in European car sales in 2023

Level 2 OEM ranking in 2017 vs 2023: leaders and followers

SAE Level 1 in Europe 2023: ACC, AEB, PA, & LKA availability

2023: ACC, AEB, PA, & LKA availability Level 0 penetration in Europe 2023: BSM, DDM, FCW, LDW & TSR

2023: BSM, DDM, FCW, LDW & TSR Marketing names for ADAS L0/L1 features in Top-6 Premium OEMs

Level 3 testing/pilots: who tests what and where

The implications of Conditionally-automated driving on HMI

2. THE STATUS OF AUTOMATED DRIVING DEPLOYMENT BY LEVEL 0-4 BY 2030

Read why regulation challenges Autonomous Driving deployment

Overview of AD regulatory & legal status in key geographics

The amendment of Reg.79 allowed L3 in UNECE from Jan 2021

ADAS are assistive and hands-on the wheel is always required

Reg.79 amendment is the critical step toward self-steering systems

Three concerns arising from Reg.79's amendment

Automated Lane-Keeping System (ALKS) Regulation for Lv3

The USA has opened up the road to HAVs with guidelines

has opened up the road to HAVs with guidelines State of AV testing in the United States

Concerns over U.S policy on Automated Driving Systems

L3 automated driving is legal in Germany from autumn'17

from autumn'17 The impact of AD regulation on L3 deployment

Technical challenges for deployment affecting AD adoption

Liability in L3 and the role of Event Data Recorders for AD

Vehicle Cybersecurity becomes a priority for carmakers

OEM and regulatory activity heats up in major car markets

What regulatory/legal action is needed to secure Connected Cars?

3. OEM STRATEGIES & BUSINESS MODELS IN AUTOMATED DRIVING BY 2030

Incremental vs skip approach to reach Highly-automated driving

Build your own Automated Driving platform vs collaboration

Consortiums for L3-5 platforms, AMoD, and HD maps

Why ADAS Suppliers are well-positioned to monetize ADAS growth

Digitalization unlocks personalisation & new mobility services

Use cases and business models to commercialise L4/5

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

4. FROM ASSISTED TO AUTONOMOUS: L2-L4 ROADMAP FROM LEADING OEMS

Overview of L2-L4 Driving & Parking roadmap by OEM at earliest implementation

Automated Driving technology roadmap: ADAS feature & sensor set

Aggregate sales forecast by L2-D to L4-Driving features in EU, USA , China 2013 & 2025

, 2013 & 2025 Aggregate L2-D car & LV sales forecast in EU, USA & China 2013-25

& 2013-25 Learn which geographies will lead Level 3 deployment

Aggregate Level 3-Driving equipped car sales forecast up to 2025

Aggregate sales of cars & LV with L4-Driving features by 2025

European AD forecast up to 2025: Driving vs Parking features

European AD roadmap for driving features: L2-D to L4-D

The impact of EuroNCAP's 2025 roadmap

Market shares in Europe's car sales by level of automation 2015-25

car sales by level of automation 2015-25 Partial automation (L2-D) forecast in Europe 2013-25

2013-25 Conditional automation (L3-D) forecast in Europe 2018-25

2018-25 L4-Driving forecast in European car sales 2018-25

Market shares of OEMs by Level of Automated Driving in Europe : L2-Driving, L3/4-D

: L2-Driving, L3/4-D Lidar forecast up to 2030 in passenger cars

5. CARMAKER ADAS & AUTOMATED DRIVING ROADMAP & OUTLOOK

Audi

BAIC Motors

Bentley

BMW

Mini

BYD

CHANGAN

Chery

Mercedes-Benz

Ford

Geely

General Motors: Cadillac and Chevy-Cruise

Great Wall

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP (GAC)

AUTOMOBILE GROUP (GAC) Honda

Hyundai, KIA, and Genesis

Jaguar Land Rover's AD outlook: feature roadmap & AD level mix

Lucid

NIO

Porsche

PSA

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Nissan & Infiniti

Renault

SAIC

Stellantis

FCA: Focus on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Maserati & Jeep

PSA

Subaru

Tesla Motors

Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota

Volvo

VW's strategy & model range by Level of Automated Driving

XPeng

6. APPENDIX

Model availability by level of automation in Europe , 2015-2025

, 2015-2025 Models with Level 2-Driving features in Europe , 2015-2025

, 2015-2025 Models with Level 2-Parking features in Europe , 2015-2025

, 2015-2025 Models with Level 3-Driving features in Europe , 2015-2025

, 2015-2025 Models with Level 4 features in Europe , 2015-2025

7. GLOSSARY

