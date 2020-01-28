World's top aerial firefighting agencies equipping FIREHAWK® fleets with Collins Aerospace's Goodrich rescue hoist

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced that three of the world's top aerial firefighting agencies are equipping their helicopters with the company's newest rescue hoist, the Goodrich 44318. The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) selected the hoist for their S-70i FIREHAWK helicopters, while the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) selected the hoist for an HH-60L BLACK HAWK® helicopter it is converting to aerial firefighting configuration.

With its advanced technologies, the Goodrich 44318 is Collins Aerospace's latest, most advanced rescue hoist. Compared to the Goodrich 44311, which has been flying on LACoFD's S-70ATM FIREHAWK helicopters since they entered service nearly two decades ago, the 44318 boasts a number of improvements. The new hoist meets regulatory agencies' current requirements for Human External Cargo, meaning people can stay on the line longer for transport or rescue missions; features a 600-pound max lift load; and allows operators to continuously rescue multiple victims without a cool-down period. The 44318 is currently in service on several platforms, including the Leonardo AW189, Airbus EC225 and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries UH-60J.

"As FIREHAWK fleets expand, Collins Aerospace is proud that operators continue to equip them with Goodrich rescue hoists," said Nick Demogines, director of business development for Hoist & Winch at Collins Aerospace. "With decades of experience and more than 7,000 airborne hoists throughout the global fleet, Collins is a leader in the helicopter hoist rescue community. We are honored to deliver innovative, reliable solutions to our customers to support their life-saving missions."

BLACK HAWK® and FIREHAWK® are registered trademarks of Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation. S-70iTM and S-70ATM are trademarks of Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation. Used with permission.

