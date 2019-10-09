World's Top Management Researchers Gather in Bled, Slovenia to Explore Responsible Leadership in Rising Economies

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. and BLED, Slovenia, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management researchers from 37 countries will gather at an Academy of Management (AOM) specialized conference at IEDC – Bled School of Management in Slovenia from October 23 to 25, 2019. They will meet to present research on what responsible leadership means in the context of a rapidly changing world, particularly in rising and transforming economies.

Defined as making sustainable business decisions that consider the interests of all stakeholders (including shareholders, employees, clients, suppliers, the community, the environment and future generations), responsible leadership has been gaining attention in both business and academia in recent years. This practice ensures organizations and business leaders are considering the long-term, compounding consequences of their decisions, rather than solely focusing on immediate returns.

"Global scholars attending this conference, the largest of its kind in the country, will engage in dialogue about why responsible leadership is critically important for businesses to compete and advance," said Prof. Danica Purg, Dean and President of IEDC-Bled School of Management, Slovenia. "Conference sessions are designed to facilitate robust explorations of how the scholarly management community can work with businesses, policy makers, NGOs, media and other stakeholders in support of responsible management and sustainable innovation."

The three-day conference, looks at the topic of Responsible Leadership in Rising Economies through the lens of five distinct management perspectives:

Implications for Management Education

Responsible Leadership and Organizational Behavior

Responsible and Sustainable Innovation

Transformative Ethics, Governance and Stakeholder Horizons for Advancing Leadership and Responsibility

Strategic Management and Sustainable Development

The conference features distinctive speakers, among them Dr. Danilo Türk, former President of Slovenia and UN Assistant Secretary General, Therese Noorlander, Sustainability Director in Coca-Cola Europe and James P. Walsh, Gerald and Esther Carey Professor of Business Administration, University of Michigan. Anne Tsui, Peter McKiernan, Maurizio Zollo and Danica Purg will discuss how the Responsible Research in Business and Management (RRBM) initiative and the CEEMAN Manifesto may contribute to research on responsible leadership that will meet the needs of organizations, employees and society in rising economies. Many more interesting topics will be presented by world-class speakers.

IEDC-Bled School of Management, Postgraduate studies, one of the leaders in innovative management education worldwide, will host this unique AOM Specialized Conference in one of Europe's greenest destinations. Slovenia offers the perfect example for how old and new come together in the rising economies of Central and Eastern Europe.

For more information about this Specialized Conference, please visit: https://www.eiseverywhere.com/website/894/home/

About Academy of Management

Academy of Management is the largest global association devoted to management and organization research, with 20,000 members from more than 120 countries across six continents. In addition to Insights, an online magazine with easy-to-read, evidence-based research for managers and business leaders, AOM publishes six top-rated journals with the most authoritative and diverse management research findings.

