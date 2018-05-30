World’s top retail development association picks Siam Piwat’s ‘Siam Discovery’ as world’s best designed

The International Council of Shopping Centers names Siam Discovery as the winner of its "VIVA Awards celebrate VISION, INNOVATION, VALUE and ACHIEVEMENT" in a dazzling ceremony in Las Vegas to recognise the world's best retail developments

Cited for 'cutting edge design' in the world of retailing

"We are committed to being a thought-leader in retail development on the global stage through co-creation with retailers and other partners in our developments. It's Thailand 4.0 in action." -- Mrs. Chadatip Chutrakul, CEO, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd.

Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., the joint venture partner of ICONSIAM as well as the owner and operator of prestige retail developments in Thailand such as Siam Paragon and Siam Center, has just been presented the world's most prestigious retail development award for the concept and "cutting-edge design" of its Siam Discovery retail destination by the world's largest retail development association – the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

In a dazzling awards ceremony organized in Las Vegas, USA, Siam Discovery rose to take the top spot from among hundreds of projects from around the world competing to be the winner of the ICSC's VIVA Award in the 'Design and Development' category.

The ICSC's VIVA Awards are presented, annually, by an independent expert jury to "recognise the best-of-the-best in the world of retail development".

Mrs. Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, "Siam Piwat's strategy for growth is to do things in retail and retail development that have never been done before in Thailand or even the world. We are committed to being a thought-leader on the global stage through co-creation with retailers and other partners in our developments. It's Thailand 4.0 in action, and it proves that Thai creativity and collaboration can take our country's flag to the top, even on the world stage."

Siam Discovery opened its doors to visitors in 1997. It underwent a Bht 4,000 million re-build and reopened in 2016 as Thailand's largest lifestyle specialty store and 'the biggest arena of lifestyle experiments'. During the past 2 years, Siam Discovery has swept 6 global awards from prestigious competitions in the world of retailing. Among them is the World Retail Awards part of the World Retail Congress Global Series -- Store Design of the Year 2017, for being world's best designed development. Siam Discovery was also chosen by the International Council of Shopping Centers to be the winners of the Gold Award -- Design and Development Excellence Renovations/Expansions, for being Asia Pacific's best designed development, as well as the Gold Award -- Marketing, Positioning & Brand Awareness, for being the project with the best execution in marketing, positioning and brand awareness in Asia Pacific.

The judges of ICSC praised Siam Discovery for being transformative. "Siam Discovery is a highly imaginative project that gets away from individual stores and walls and into an immersive open experience. It is the first mall development that makes retail an experience as well as the spaces in between being exciting and stimulating. Siam Discovery brings the latest digital technology offerings to create an interactive and experiential retail environment"

"Siam Discovery is a game-changing, hybrid retail destination where products, services, and activities are brought together in a way that suits the lifestyle of Millennials. Products are grouped without the constraints of a particular brand or school of design, in a way that puts the needs of the customer at the centre. Millennials want to discover their own style while exploring new experiences with other people. Here, they can experiment and discover what they like and what expresses their own identity best," Mrs. Chutrakul said.

