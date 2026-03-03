Worldscape.ai Raises Seed Funding to Accelerate AI-Native Geospatial Intelligence for Defense and Enterprise

Round led by Scout Ventures, with participation from Radius and Washington Harbour Partners

SEATTLE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldscape.ai, a developer of AI-powered geospatial intelligence software for defense, government, and enterprise applications, today announced the completion of its seed funding round. The round was led by Scout Ventures, with participation from Radius and Washington Harbour Partners.

The funding will accelerate development and deployment of Worldscape.ai's platform, an AI-native data fabric designed to unify massive volumes of distributed data into a secure, real-time, decision-ready operating picture. Built to support both mission-critical defense environments and large-scale enterprise use cases, the platform enables organizations to operate with greater speed, clarity, and confidence in increasingly complex, data-rich environments.

Worldscape.ai allows users to connect disparate data sources in a common language—securely, efficiently, and at global scale—and then deploy custom applications and agentic AI simulations within a unified environment. The platform supports high-tempo defense and intelligence workflows such as ISR, operational planning, and mission rehearsal, while also enabling enterprise use cases including infrastructure planning, supply chain optimization, digital twins, and large-scale spatial analytics.

"Across defense, government, and the enterprise, organizations are struggling with the same core challenge: data is everywhere, but insight is slow," said Cody Huggins, Partner at Scout Ventures. "Worldscape.ai is building an AI-native platform that dramatically accelerates understanding and decision-making across both national security and commercial environments. This dual-use approach positions the company to deliver meaningful impact at scale."

Worldscape.ai's open architecture supports a dual-use platform strategy spanning kill chain and supply chain applications, enabling rapid integration with existing systems, partner ecosystems, and major cloud environments. Rather than forcing centralized migration, the platform brings advanced AI and spatial intelligence to users where they already operate.

"This investment allows us to move faster for both mission-driven and commercial customers," said Mark Bolz, Chief Executive and Product Officer of Worldscape.ai. "From defense and intelligence teams operating in contested environments to enterprises managing complex infrastructure and operations, the need is the same: a secure, real-time, agentic view of the world at scale. As AI becomes foundational across industries, an AI-native data fabric is no longer optional—it's essential."

"Worldscape.ai is tackling one of the most persistent challenges in national security: enabling decision-makers to act decisively in complex, data-saturated environments," said Mina Faltas, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Washington Harbour Partners. "We back companies that strengthen operational advantage for the warfighter and the broader defense enterprise, and Worldscape's AI-native approach to geospatial intelligence supports faster, more informed decisions across planning and operations—while remaining extensible to demanding commercial and enterprise use cases."

The company will use the funding to expand engineering and go-to-market teams, advance self-service onboarding and marketplace capabilities, and deepen partnerships across the Department of Defense, allied governments, enterprise customers, and hyperscale cloud providers. Additional announcements related to platform expansion and strategic collaborations are expected later this year.

