WorldScout™ Virtual Music Expo Announces Mike Zombie and Fresh Ayr to Join Headline Speakers Fat Joe and Steve Lobel

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldScout Group today announced the addition of multi-platinum producers Mike Zombie and Fresh Ayr to highlight the Virtual Music Expo, August 28-30.

Mike Zombie is a Grammy nominated, BET award-winning, multi-platinum producer and artist. Producing credits include the 6 x's platinum "Started From the Bottom" by Drake, "They Don't Love You No More" by DJ Khaled, and "Overstimulated" with Jhene Aiko. His current projects include Young M.A's now certified gold hit "BIG" and 5 songs on Young M.A's newest EP "Red Flu." Mike's "Nice Guys Finish First" album is coming soon.

Fresh Ayr is an American producer known for his versatility in genres. He produced Meek Mill's "Fck You Mean" "Old Ways" by Kirko Bangz, French Montana's "I Told 'Em," and Young Thug "Like" and more. Not limited to only rap music, Fresh's versatile production style has been courted by the likes of R&B songstress Tinashe, crooner Raheem DeVaughn, and all-male group Day 26, started by music mogul Sean "P Diddy" Combs. His latest hit is the title track on the now 6x platinum Latin album, "Emmanuel" by Annul.

Aside from presenting seminars to indie producers and artists at the Virtual Music Expo, both Mike Zombie and Fresh Ayr will battle it out in Saturday evenings' Beat Battle.

Following its Friday night "kickoff," the expo will provide 24 hours of singers, songwriters, rappers and producers over 2 days in an unprecedented opportunity to connect with music industry decision-makers in the business of discovering and breaking new talent and to educate, inspire and share experiences of emerging, independent artists.

With live events paused throughout the pandemic, WorldScout recently launched its digital platform with the #KeepMakingMusic Global Hip Hop Contest in April to encourage indie artists around the world to make new music throughout the quarantine and be evaluated by both their peers and industry judges. The contest, spanning 8 weeks, attracted over 2500 entrants, 2.6 million impressions, 1.1 million contest page views and viewers from 6 continents.

"The WorldScout Music Expo is very pleased to present Fat Joe and Steve Lobel as keynote speakers to the weekend events. Our attendees will have great access to learning from these and other first-rate industry personalities," said Cindy Cooper, WorldScout Founder & CEO.

Reveal Live! Entertainment's CEO/Promoter, Kara Williamson added, "As WorldScout's Production Partner, we are excited to feature over 24 hours of events and activities. Details will be available soon!"

The Virtual Music Expo will include Rock, R&B, Hip Hop/Rap, EDM, Trap and Country artists and producers from around the world. The event will feature celebrity keynote speakers, high profile music industry seminar facilitators, the opportunity to audition for major record labels, the chance to be offered a one-on-one label meeting and networking opportunities with other local and international artists. The expo includes a Friday night kickoff event and 12-hour schedules both Saturday and Sunday.

WorldScout has again chosen Reveal Live! Entertainment as its co-production partner. Further announcements of speakers, judges, artists and partnerships will be made shortly.

About WorldScout:

WorldScout is a global community showcasing and connecting independent singers, songwriters, rappers and producers with major music industry decision-makers in the business of discovering and breaking new talent.

With over 40 years of scouting experience among them, the WorldScout team set out to search the country looking for America's best, untapped creative artists and give them an opportunity they've never had before. Hundreds of Artists and 35 Music Industry Professionals will participate in its August 2020 expo.

About Reveal Live! Entertainment:

Reveal is an emerging media, marketing and merchandising brand that stands for quality content, context, community and commerce in all forms of music, live in-person and virtual performance, cultural expression and the celebration of the human experience. Reveal produces quality events that integrate artists, music, storytelling, celebrities, charities and local businesses.

