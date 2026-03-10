The Collection Honors the Modern Origins of Soccer in the States with a New "Denim" Kit

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldSoccerShop, North America's premier online soccer retailer, in collaboration with adidas and the American Outlaws, today announced a unique jersey customization option to coincide with the launch of adidas' 1990s denim jersey.

WorldSoccerShop Launches the adidas Denim Jersey with Exclusive American Outlaws Patches and Customization

The Denim Jersey is a limited-edition release celebrating the grit, spirit and determination of some of modern American soccer's early pioneers. To commemorate this special moment for the sport in this country and to drum up fan excitement in the buildup to FIFA World Cup 26™, WorldSoccerShop and the American Outlaws have partnered to offer a bespoke fan addition of the jersey that features a unique American Outlaws chest patch and arm patch. This customization option will be exclusive to WorldSoccerShop's online retail store starting March 10.

WHO: WorldSoccerShop, The American Outlaws & adidas

WHAT: Exclusive arm and chest patch American Outlaws customization on the new adidas Denim Jersey

WHEN: Starting March 10, 2026 while supplies last

WHERE: WorldSoccerShop.com

PRICE: $99.99

"We're thrilled to bring this piece of American soccer history back to fans in a fresh, wearable way," said Tyler Clardy, Marketing Director of WorldSoccerShop. "This collaboration with adidas and the American Outlaws celebrates the passion of American soccer supporters and gives fans the ability to customize a piece that's equal parts nostalgia and modern style. Making it available exclusively at worldsoccershop.com marks a special moment in our 25th anniversary year."

The bespoke American Outlaws patch will rest on the jersey's upper-left chest, where club and national team crests typically sit. It will appear in a monochromatic red in the same coloration as the adidas logo sitting across on the right-chest and will feature the American Outlaws' primary logo.

The typical American Outlaws arm patch, also available as a customizable option on all USA jerseys found at WorldSoccerShop, will appear on the jersey as well. It features the American Outlaws' logo in full color and rests on the outside of the left arm.

"We're thrilled to have been able to once again partner with WorldSoccerShop to help us bring a timeless kit to life in a way that's really meaningful to the passionate fanbase of American Outlaws," said Justin Brunken, Co-Founder of the American Outlaws. "It's incredible to be able to turn a piece of soccer history into a piece of fan history with our customizations, and we always encourage both returning and new USA supporters to suit up, if you can, in American Outlaws gear from WorldSoccerShop ahead of this summer to show support of our team."

The customizations highlight the unique and exceptional options fans have when purchasing kits from WorldSoccerShop – be it bespoke fonts or official name and number sets, the online retailer specializes in offering a myriad of ways to make each jersey your own.

The patch and other customizations on the Denim Jersey come as a localized, limited-edition add-on to a special capsule collection from adidas. The Denim Jersey headlines adidas' Denim Pack. The pack is an apparel collection aimed at celebrating the individuality and the trendsetting nature of the individuals who represented our nation in the first ever FIFA World Cup™ held on American soil.

The adidas Denim Pack likens the members of the 1990s American soccer scene to pioneers in a burgeoning soccer landscape whose tone, attitude and mantra set the stage for the future of the sport in the United States. Their personality, says adidas, has proven to be timeless, just like denim. As such, the adidas Denim Pack features other apparel, including a jacket, a cap and a shirt, all styled in a classic and enduring manner that's emblematic of stateside soccer's rugged character.

The American Outlaws – an independent nonprofit with a nationwide network of more than 25,000 members and 200+ chapters – worked closely with adidas on the patch design to ensure authenticity and chapter representation. The adidas partnership honors the brand's original production of the denim jersey while updating fabrics and manufacturing techniques for today's performance and fit standards.

Product availability is limited. Fans interested in the Denim Pack should visit worldsoccershop.com beginning March 10 for full product details, customization options, and shipping information.

About American Outlaws

American Outlaws is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting U.S. national team fans across the country through organized chapters and community support.

About WorldSoccerShop

Established in 2001, WorldSoccerShop helped pioneer the online soccer store business in North America. Since then, the retailer has gone on to become one of the premier soccer retailers and online destinations for passionate supporters stateside and beyond. WorldSoccerShop is a soccer fan's go-to place for soccer jerseys and hard-to-find supporters' gear, while also being a one-stop-shop for followers of every team to find the best collection of jerseys and unique customizations from around the world. With free 30-day returns and bilingual customer support, WorldSoccerShop delivers unmatched quality from box-to-box.

