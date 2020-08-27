Worldstar Now Livestreaming to Introduce New Products and Maintain Commerical Relationships

WENZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worlstar, a leading amusement and recreation company in China, has recently begun hosting livestreams on its Facebook page as an attempt to overcome the limitations of travel and in-person meetings due to the current pandemic settings. Thus far, the company has posted two livestreams to positive feedback.

With the impact of the new coronavirus, international travel has slowed down dramantically. For many export enterprises, this slow down on travel has greatly impacted their ability to do business. International exhibitions where exporters can meet with vendors and buyers have been cancelled and local market studies have been curtailed. In order to surmount these obstacles, Worldstar has turned to technology.

Ditching the traditional model of meeting face-to-face with potential customers and distributors, Worlstar has begun communicating with customers via the Facebook livestreams. This allows the company the opportunity to maintain its international presence and expand further into untapped markets. During the livestreams, Worldstar has demonstrated various products, services, workshops, and sample rooms.

Vivian Zhu, Worldstar CEO, said: "In this difficult moment in history, companies must change their standard course of action and begin utilizing technology and other means of communication to maintain their reputation, customer trust, and market value. Livestreaming, at this time, can give us more direct access to our customers and sales networks so that we can stay in front of the pandemic. Despite the differences in geography, we're still able to meet customer needs and provide them with the latest information about what we do and what we create."

About Worldstar

Zhejiang Worldstar Amusement Co., Ltd. (Worldstar) is the independent subsidiary of Huaxia Amusement Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese amusement company specializing in trampoline parks, indoor playgrounds and other amusement services. Worldstar assists clients through counseling services for amusement park development, as well as park construction and organization.

