WorldStrides Partners with Oxford University's Oriel College to Offer Students Unmatched Experiential Learning Opportunities

The program is accredited by the British Accreditation Council, students will be issued a certificate and academic transcript upon completion and topics of study will include law, business, science, social studies and the humanities. The Summer Institute is designed for undergraduate students from all over the world with seminar-style classes with an average group size of 30 students. All classes will take place in Oxford, England on Oriel College's beautiful historic campus, which was founded in 1326. The Summer Institute program is being offered to US college students through WorldStrides' higher education division, ISA. To learn more, please visit, Summer Institute at Oriel College .

"What's remarkable about this program is how Oriel's high-caliber faculty and academic committee have designed a curriculum that's unmatched in quality," said Bob Gogel, President and CEO of WorldStrides. "We're thrilled to offer this extraordinary opportunity to students, especially right now when they're so eager to get back to face-to-face learning and demand for three-dimensional, in-person experiences is so high."

Mr. Gogel traveled to Oxford, England on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 to sign the agreement with Margaret Jones, Treasurer of Oriel College.

"We're delighted to partner with WorldStrides on this exciting academic program, and to be sharing some of what Oriel and Oxford has to offer with a global audience of talented students," said Margaret Jones, Treasurer of Oriel College. "Combining WorldStrides' experience in delivering high quality summer courses with access to Oriel's world-class tutors and historic buildings will allow us to deliver an exceptional academic and social experience for students from all over the world."

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C., and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually from more than 5,000 K12 schools and universities to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

About ISA by WorldStrides

ISA has provided culturally immersive study abroad programs to college students since 1987, with a diverse offering of programs to accommodate a wide range of academic majors, as well as internships, service-learning, and research programs. ISA partners with over 60 host universities in Europe, Latin America, and Africa, and has a strong commitment to student support, health & safety, and diversity, equity & inclusion. ISA joined WorldStrides in 2015, and in 2020 was recognized by The Forum on Education Abroad for completing the QUIP Review and meeting the Standards of Good Practice.

About Oriel College

Oriel College is the fifth oldest of the University of Oxford's constituent colleges, founded in 1326. Situated in the heart of Oxford, Oriel is home to around 330 undergraduate and 250 postgraduate students, as well as over 100 members of academic staff. The majority of Oriel's buildings date from the 17th century onwards and include the Chapel, Pantin Library, Senior Library, and Hall. The College prides itself on being a welcoming academic community, home to world-class teaching, learning and research.

SOURCE WorldStrides