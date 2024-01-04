WorldTrips Launches Atlas Nomads for Remote Workers and Global Travelers

News provided by

WorldTrips

04 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips Insurance Services, based in Carmel, Indiana, a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies and a leading provider of global travel insurance, is proud to announce the launch of Atlas Nomads, a new insurance product designed specifically for digital nomads and remote workers traveling and working abroad.

In an era where remote work is not just a possibility, but a lifestyle, Atlas Nomads offers a travel health insurance option for remote workers. Whether exploring new countries or settling in for a longer stay abroad, this plan provides coverage for unexpected eligible medical expenses and travel-related emergencies.

Atlas Nomads Is Designed for Those Seeking:

  • Coverage for unexpected medical expenses, including an Emergency Medical Evacuation benefit.
  • Supplemental travel benefits including Trip Interruption, Travel Delay, and Lost Checked Luggage.
  • Emergency travel benefits including Emergency Reunion, Political Evacuation, and Crisis Response.
  • A monthly payment option and coverage available for purchase prior to departure (or at any point during travel).

Key Features:

Travel Medical Coverage: Up to $250,000 in medical expenses, with a $0 deductible and 100% coverage of eligible expenses.

Emergency Support: Including up to $100,000 for Emergency Medical Evacuation and up to $10,000 each for Political Evacuation and Crisis Response.

Travel Benefits: Trip Interruption, Travel Delay and Lost Checked Luggage.

Flexibility: Monthly payment option and the ability to purchase coverage at any point during your travels, even after departure.

Eligibility: Open to non-U.S. citizens and residents traveling and working outside their home country.

"The launch of this product — with its global reach — is a landmark achievement for us, and underpinned by our strong underwriting culture at Tokio Marine HCC," says WorldTrips Chief Executive Officer Mark Carney. "Atlas Nomads understands the unique challenges faced by digital nomads and perpetual travelers. And, we are excited to be a part of our customers' journeys around the globe."

Get Started

Atlas Nomads is flexible digital nomad health insurance that provides travelers with coverage for unexpected accidents, sickness and travel mishaps while working abroad. This plan includes a $0 deductible and pays 100% of eligible expenses up to your overall maximum limit. Travelers interested in learning more can get a quote at https://www.worldtrips.com/nomad-insurance/

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.

WorldTrips Insurance Services CA License Number 0G39705

Media Contact:  

[email protected]

SOURCE WorldTrips

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.