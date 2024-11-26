WorldTrips Launches JapanSecure Travel Protection

New Atlas JapanSecure™ Provides Emergency Medical Coverage with Enhanced Benefits, Addressing Increased Traveler Demand for Japan

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips, based in Carmel, Indiana, a leading provider of global travel medical insurance, is excited to announce the launch of its latest travel medical product, Atlas JapanSecure. This new offering is designed to meet the rising demand for travel to Japan, providing tourists with emergency medical coverage while exploring this iconic destination.

Japan has seen a remarkable resurgence in tourism, with travelers from around the globe increasingly drawn to its rich culture and breathtaking landscapes. In response to this growing trend, WorldTrips developed JapanSecure — a tailored travel medical plan that offers protection for travelers heading to this country.

Atlas JapanSecure offers travelers a wide variety of benefits, ensuring they can enjoy their time in Japan with confidence. Key features include:

Up to $1,000,000 for Emergency Medical Evacuation: In the event of life-threatening illness or injury, the emergency medical evacuation benefit is there to get them the care they need.

"Japan has become a bucket-list destination for millions of tourists each year, and we recognize that today's travelers want more than just standard coverage," said WorldTrips CEO Mark Carney.

In addition to Atlas JapanSecure, WorldTrips offers specialized plans for digital nomads and remote workers looking to take advantage of Japan's new Digital Nomad Visa program.

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.

