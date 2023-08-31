WorldUpstart and Quartermaster Science + Technology Park Launch Fall 2023 US Market Gateway Accelerator with 11 Impressive International MedTech & Life Sciences Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheer Partners Inc is proud to announce the Quartermaster Science +Technology Park and WorldUpstart, LLC are hosting the Fall 2023 US Market Gateway Accelerator and have registered 11 international Life Science and MedTech companies poised for growth. This 8-week hybrid program launches on September 11, 2023 and concludes on November 9, 2023 with a visit to Philadelphia.

Quartermaster Science + Technology Park

Top candidates were selected from an impressive pool including Digital Health, Drug Development, and Medical Devices. The companies, heralding from Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, are ready to make their mark on the US healthcare industry.

"US Market expansion brings tremendous opportunities and challenges for companies, who often encounter blind spots when attempting to go it alone. With advice from top experts and mentoring from trusted industry veterans, our soft-landing program gives companies a custom strategic roadmap to break into and scale up in the US market," emphasized Karina Sotnik, Founder/CEO of WorldUpstart.

Meet the Fall 2023 Cohort

Benilight provides high quality flexible infrared and red light therapy devices for both clinical and consumer applications and has already gained significant traction in Asia and Australia.

Cartago Biotech is developing a therapeutic solution to regenerate spinal intervertebral discs to repair and regenerate damaged disks, relieve pain, and promote increased mobility.

Deeplink Medical digitalizes medical imaging by improving data acquisition and workflow to optimize patient care in emergency and routine conditions. Their IRIS platform is utilized in over 150 establishments by more than 31,000 health professionals and their MIRIO oncology platform won the 2018 Unicancer Innovation Award.

Indienov develops medical devices, from protection to prevention of femoral neck fractures and has raised $2.8 million to date. The Indienov belt is a CE class 1 medical certified device to pre-detect falls and alert healthcare professionals, relatives, and caregivers through mobile app notifications.

Lattice Medical is a medical device company developing and manufacturing breakthrough resorbable implants to support reconstruction with a patient's own body fat. With twenty employees and a 3D printing production site dedicated to implantable medical devices, the technology's first application for breast reconstruction after cancer started preclinical trials in 2021 and is targeted to hit the market later this year.

MedMain is a Japanese developer of AI-driven photo analysis software providing fast pathological image diagnosis. With forty employees and $8.2M in funding raised, the company's PitPort product conducts pathology AI analysis to support online diagnosis for telepathology, conferences, as well as cloud storage research and development.

MexBrain developed a groundbreaking device used in conjunction with dialysis that can efficiently and specifically extract metals from the bloodstream without adverse events. This new therapeutic solution received clinical trial authorization from France and Spain for use on Wilson's disease patients. Plans are underway to conduct additional clinical trials for ICU patients with ACLF, sepsis and AKI.

Previa Medical uses an AI technology system that is compatible with all EHR platforms to prevent sepsis. It can detect early symptoms and alert providers 48 hours before complications, allowing clinicians to intervene quickly and improve patient health outcomes.

SMALTIS is a private French lab with expertise in microbiology and molecular biology providing customized services, including tailormade in vitro, to accelerate the development of health and wellbeing products. They focus on contributing highly original and innovative solutions to accelerate customer preclinical R&D projects.

StrongRoom AI is an AI-driven controlled drugs management platform aimed at reducing adverse drug events within pharmacies, hospitals, and aged care facilities. With more than 2,000 customers across Australia, the European Union, Japan, and the UK, the company plans to replicate its success in the United States.

ViMREX GmbH develops procedures for cancer treatment and prevention focusing on induced precancerous and cancerous lesions of human papillomavirus (HPV). ViMREX's topical ointment is the first targeted drug-based approach against these tumors that use demethylating agents to halt carcinogenic activity and can be self-administered by patients.

The US Market Gateway Accelerator for BioSciences and MedTech will be hosted at The Quartermaster Science + Technology Park, which is a $250 million mixed-use commercial redevelopment in Philadelphia's Point Breeze South Philadelphia location. The secure campus includes six buildings totaling one million square feet, with planned wet and dry labs for both life science startups and established companies to conduct full-scale research and development, and bio-manufacturing.

The campus totals twenty-four acres with six acres of park-like green space, including on-site parking, an Aldi supermarket, planned restaurants, and a boutique hotel.

"The Quartermaster Science + Technology Park, Philadelphia's newest life science development, is excited to host this international program with WorldUpstart, and to showcase to these companies looking to enter the US market the multiple advantages and amenities of Philadelphia as a major bioscience hub", commented Alex Dembitzer, CEO of SkyREM, the owner and developer of the Quartermaster.

About WorldUpstart

WorldUpstart is zero-focused on assisting international companies as they prepare to enter the US market. In the past three years, WorldUpstart's US Market Gateway Accelerator graduated fifty-four startups from sixteen countries in Life Sciences, MedTech and Digital Health, with a remarkable 40% success rate. Among the graduates, twenty-three are now operating in the US and seven have FDA-approved products and services. The Accelerator program was designed to help companies beat the odds, create a roadmap for expansion, and connect to the right players, partners, and investors.

About the Quartermaster Science + Technology Park

The Quartermaster Science + Technology Park campus includes 24 acres with six acres of green space, creating a park-like setting. It encompasses six buildings for a total of one million square feet of space. Wet and dry labs for research are in the development including a much-needed shared workspace and labs opening in November 2023.

The open design floor plans can serve the varied needs of potential tenants. The buildings feature industrial aesthetics like large factory windows, exposed ceilings, polished concrete floors. The secure campus includes on-site parking, a newly opened ALDI supermarket, planned restaurants and a hotel. The campus will also include public green rooftop spaces with renewable energy for social events and networking.

About Scheer Partners

Founded in 1991, Scheer Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. With a focus on the greater Mid-Atlantic region, Scheer Partners' fully integrated services include tenant and landlord representation; strategic planning consulting; facilities and construction management; and investment sales, acquisitions and development.

