WorldVentures Introduces New Membership Tier: DreamTrips Titanium

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldVentures, the leading direct seller of global travel and leisure club memberships, has introduced a new membership tier to its world-class DreamTrips Membership platform: DreamTrips Titanium.

The DreamTrips Titanium Membership will deliver unique upscale, curated travel experiences for travelers with discerning tastes who aspire to experience the best of what the world has to offer. Titanium Members will have access to the best destinations, tours, hotels, cruise lines, chartered yachts, private jets, villas and luxury homes, exclusive events, and more, all with a personalized touch and seamless engagement. The membership also includes early access to DreamTrips and special Titanium Signature trips curated only for them.

"The DreamTrips Titanium Membership is the next level of travel," President of WorldVentures and Chief Strategy Officer Eddie Head said. "Its personalized and white-glove service provided by a dedicated concierge that will take care of each Titanium Member's every whim, which is invaluable when their time is so valuable."

The DreamTrips vacation club offers various levels of membership depending upon budget and consumer preferences. At all levels, members enjoy a calendar of one-of-a-kind, curated group vacations; take advantage of exclusive pricing at some of the most desirable locations and resorts in the world; and have access to daily travel and entertainment experiences around the globe. Through the DreamTrips Membership, more than 800,000 travelers have enjoyed a variety of experiences across more than 170 countries.

WorldVentures Holdings LLC is a privately held company based in Plano, Texas, an affiliate of WorldVentures Marketing that sells travel and lifestyle community memberships providing a diverse set of products and experiences. The company's goal is to help Independent Representatives, DreamTrips Members and employees achieve more fun, freedom and fulfillment in their lives. WorldVentures uses the direct sales model to go to market with active Representatives and members worldwide. For more information, visit worldventures.com.

