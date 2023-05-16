WorldView and SimiTree Form Partnership to Strengthen Post-Acute Care Agencies Through Operational Support and Advanced Technology

Operational, Financial, and Clinical Solutions Cater to Home Health, Hospice and Behavioral Health Organizations

OMAHA, Neb. and HAMDEN, Conn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading enterprise content management solution WorldView today announced a new partnership with SimiTree, a tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, and talent management firm. The collaboration is designed to align the most critical aspects of business and care, helping post-acute care agencies grow, while focusing on clinical excellence.

Together, WorldView and SimiTree help clients optimize performance, realize potential revenue, and ensure a healthy bottom line, all through a full range of services and expertise, such as:

Integrated solutions to meet agency-specific needs

Best practice workforce structures and workflow processes around documentation management, specifically with intake and orders management departments

Improved speed to care and timeliness of billing, resulting in optimized cash flow

Operational consulting expertise and industry-leading technology

"Today's healthcare organizations have a vision to streamline business operations to better serve patients and increase efficiency, and SimiTree has a rich legacy in helping our clients grow stronger and healthier," said Bill Simione, CEO and managing principal of SimiTree. "Our partnership with WorldView is another example of our commitment to using proven solutions in guiding agencies through challenges, changes, and growth."

While WorldView offers customized solutions for enhancing all areas of practice management, SimiTree's team of consultants work across all functional areas to maximize revenue cycle efficiencies, boost clinical operations, and ensure regulatory requirements. Together, these cost-effective tools improve workflows, reduce administrative processing time, and improve business and patient outcomes.

James Lezzer, WorldView's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, added: "We've long admired SimiTree's positive impact on post-acute care organizations, and we're proud of this alliance that will provide an even more robust suite of services to those agencies. Improved efficiencies, higher employee productivity, and reduced processing times are critical to success – and just the beginning of how these two companies can benefit care providers."

To learn more about these companies and their service to post-acute care communities, visit worldviewltd.com and simitreehc.com.

About WorldView

WorldView Services Ltd. is a cloud-based document management service provider offering secure, content services solutions that enable organizations to store, manage, and share vital information between employees, vendors, partners, and customers. With decades of experience across a multitude of industries, WorldView's global view of business process automation allows it to provide a full suite of end-to-end, integrated solutions for software platforms as well as consultation and customization for end-users. Today, WorldView tracks, routes, and stores over half a billion documents for thousands of healthcare professionals across North America. For more information, visit worldviewltd.com .

About SimiTree

SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in 2021. In 2022, SimiTree further expanded its RCM capabilities with its Imark Billing acquisition, and its behavioral health footprint with a strategic alignment with Infinity, a SimiTree company.

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting, and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

