WorldViz Publishes 2023 Setup Guide for Virtual Reality Labs

WorldViz presents its updated guide for setting up a scientific Virtual Reality lab. The guide helps researchers cut through the myriad of commercial offerings as they conceptualize a VR lab for long-term use. It covers key topics from physical layout to VR displays, computers, input devices and VR software.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldViz is pleased to present its updated "Setup Guide for Virtual Reality Labs." The short illustrated guide written by WorldViz VR experts provides a framework for researchers and businesses interested in acquiring a VR lab for scientific and enterprise applications.

Read the full article at https://www.worldviz.com/virtual-reality-blog .

Multi-user 3D projection VR solution by WorldViz at University of Dayton College of Engineering for CAD and BIM review. Ultrawide field of view speciality VR headset for advanced scientific applications.

The WorldViz guide starts off with some valuable resources for anyone just getting started with a VR project, including a detailed pricing guideline for everything from consumer VR headsets to warehouse scale immersive Projection VR systems as well as the WorldViz " Partners in Science Report " an annual publication aggregating leading VR research papers. For total beginners, the guide also offers a brief introduction to the benefits of conducting VR research compared with traditional methodologies.

From there, the Set-Up Guide offers a comprehensive overview of everything a prospective VR Lab customer should consider, starting with the critical criteria for selecting a VR system including budget, customizability, scalability, and physical footprint.

Key questions such as the physical space layout designated for a VR lab must be answered early on - the available space may be better suited for 3D projection onto one or multiple walls, or for a VR headset-based system that provides some room to roam around freely. A side-by-side comparison between VR headset and 3D projection sheds light on the benefits and drawbacks of each display solution - for example, while VR headsets create a highly immersive simulation best for applications requiring a lifelike feel, 3D projection solutions are ideal for multi-user experiences and group collaboration.

Once the basic physical space considerations have been considered, further key questions are discussed step by step: What VR and computer hardware is needed? Which VR displays should a prospective VR user consider? Which VR input devices - from haptic gloves to biofeedback devices and eye tracking - should be added for which applications? What software for creating VR environments should be used?

For more information on VR Labs in general please email WorldViz at contact @ worldviz.com. If you are interested in a quote for a fully integrated VR Lab, you can request a quote HERE .

About WorldViz

Based in Santa Barbara, CA, WorldViz is an industry-leading provider of virtual reality solutions for the enterprise and public sectors. Its patented VR products and solutions are deployed across 1500+ Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions and government agencies. WorldViz products and services help businesses solve real-world challenges in sales, product design, education, training, marketing, consumer research and many others. For more information, visit www.worldviz.com .

Media Contact:

Sado Rabaudi

(805) 452-1843

[email protected]

SOURCE WorldViz VR