WorldViz VR Releases 2026 Setup Guide for Virtual Reality Labs, Featuring Latest Hardware, Eye Tracking, and VR Training Advances

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldViz VR, a leader in virtual reality solutions for research and enterprise, announces the release of its 2026 edition of the Setup Guide for Virtual Reality Labs. This comprehensive guide reflects the latest advancements in VR technology, including updated hardware recommendations, expanded coverage of eye tracking, mixed reality, and immersive VR training, providing researchers and institutions with a practical roadmap for building effective, future-ready VR labs.

The Lasell University immersive virtual classroom with its wall-projected surround immersion and multi-user VR headset instructor and student workstations. (Images courtesy of Lasell University) WorldViz immersive virtual reality lab at University of Dayton.

The 2026 guide reflects WorldViz VR's continued commitment to innovation and support for academic and enterprise researchers. It provides updated insights into the evolving VR landscape, addressing critical considerations such as physical space planning, hardware selection, software integration, and multi-user collaboration - with a particular focus on technologies that maximize research outcomes and institutional ROI.

Key Features of the 2026 Guide:

Updated Hardware Recommendations: Comprehensive coverage of the latest VR headsets, including the Meta Quest 3 and Vive Focus Vision in PC VR mode, with guidance on resolution, field of view, inside-out tracking, and AI-based markerless motion tracking systems.

Comprehensive coverage of the latest VR headsets, including the Meta Quest 3 and Vive Focus Vision in PC VR mode, with guidance on resolution, field of view, inside-out tracking, and AI-based markerless motion tracking systems. Mixed Reality and Augmented Reality: New guidance on leveraging passthrough cameras in modern headsets for experiences that blend virtual content with real-world environments - valuable for training, guided instruction, and experiments requiring interaction with both physical and virtual objects.

New guidance on leveraging passthrough cameras in modern headsets for experiences that blend virtual content with real-world environments - valuable for training, guided instruction, and experiments requiring interaction with both physical and virtual objects. Eye Tracking Integration: Expanded section on eye tracking hardware and WorldViz's SightLab VR Pro software for building eye tracking experiments with little or no code, including heatmaps, fixation data, and seamless integration with physiological measurement devices.

Expanded section on eye tracking hardware and WorldViz's SightLab VR Pro software for building eye tracking experiments with little or no code, including heatmaps, fixation data, and seamless integration with physiological measurement devices. Immersive VR Training: Dedicated coverage of the WorldViz VR VizMove PRISM Virtual Simulation Room, a multi-sensory projection-based training environment supporting 360 video, interactive touch, spatialized audio, and drag-and-drop content creation - ideal for healthcare, EMS, and workforce training applications.

Dedicated coverage of the WorldViz VR VizMove PRISM Virtual Simulation Room, a multi-sensory projection-based training environment supporting 360 video, interactive touch, spatialized audio, and drag-and-drop content creation - ideal for healthcare, EMS, and workforce training applications. Multi-User and AI Capabilities: Methods for implementing networked multi-user VR environments, embodied avatars, and AI-powered intelligent agents for advanced collaborative research and AI-human interaction experiments.

The guide also includes case study examples from leading academic institutions - including Stanford University, University of Dayton, and Lasell University - that have successfully implemented virtual reality lab solutions. Furthermore, the guide reflects lessons learned from hundreds of research publications that utilize WorldViz products, collected in the WorldViz "Partners in Science Report," published annually.

"Setting up a VR lab can bring a huge upgrade to your research," said Peter Schlueer, President of WorldViz. "Our 2026 Setup Guide gives researchers and educators the practical knowledge they need - from physical space planning to the latest hardware and AI integrations - to build a lab that delivers results today and scales with the technology of tomorrow."

The 2026 Setup Guide is available for download on the WorldViz VR website. For personalized consultations or to request a quote for a fully integrated VR lab solution, please contact WorldViz VR at [email protected].

About WorldViz VR

Based in Santa Barbara, CA, WorldViz VR is a leading provider of virtual reality solutions for academic and enterprise applications. With a global client base spanning leading universities, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies, WorldViz VR delivers innovative VR technologies that drive research, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.worldviz.com.

Media Contact: Sado Rabaudi | Phone: (805) 452-1843 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE WorldViz VR