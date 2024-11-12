WorldViz VR Releases AI Enabled Virtual Reality Software Package for Academic Researchers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldViz VR, a leader in virtual reality (VR) solutions for academic research and enterprise, is excited to announce the release of Vizard 8.0 and SightLab VR Pro 2.0, the latest versions of its advanced VR software package. Together, these updates provide a powerful, all-in-one platform that enables users to design, manage, and analyze complex VR experiments with ease and efficiency.

The WorldViz VR software lets researchers design, run, and analyze scientific experiments. The Vizard and SightLab Package comes with over 80 scientific experiment templates for researchers.

Vizard 8.0, a VR software development platform, and SightLab VR Pro 2.0, a VR experiment generator, are designed to work together seamlessly, offering academic researchers the most advanced VR research tools available. These upgrades introduce new features that make it easier to create complex experiments, analyze data, and collaborate across multiple users - all within an intuitive, integrated environment, and compatible with all the latest VR and AR hardware.

Key Features and Enhancements

Enhanced Experiment Design and Usability

Improvements to the user interface make experiment design more accessible. Users can build intricate setups with multiple conditions and customized experiment configurations using a streamlined drag-and-drop system. The package supports advanced flow control options like randomization and blocks of trials. Users can also choose to customize experiments further with extended Python code, thanks to integration with Python 3.13.

Unlimited Multi-User Support

The upgraded software package supports unlimited participants within a single experiment, connected locally or remotely. This is ideal for creating collaborative environments like virtual classrooms or team-based training simulations. Full session replays with heatmap visualizations and customizable data collection allow for deeper user interaction analysis.

AI-Powered Interaction

Integrate customizable AI agents capable of real-time interaction using large language models like OpenAI and Anthropic. These AI agents can be modified in appearance and behavior and are designed to interact with users via speech or text. Researchers can use these agents to simulate human interaction or as virtual assistants in training environments, enhancing the realism and utility of VR studies.

Advanced Data Collection and Replay

With upgraded algorithms for eye-tracking and gaze analysis, the software offers enhanced tools for collecting precise data. Researchers can track individual eye movements, analyze fixation patterns, and collect object-specific data during experiments. These advanced data collection capabilities are ideal for researchers seeking detailed insights into participant behavior in virtual environments.

Expanded Content and Experiment Templates

The software platforms also feature an expanded library of templates and examples, designed to speed up the setup of VR experiments. New templates include tasks for cognitive research, eye-tracker analysis, and augmented reality applications. These ready-to-use templates offer powerful starting points for novice and advanced users.

Support for the Latest VR and AR Devices

The software package is fully compatible with the latest VR and AR hardware, including OpenXR devices. Passthrough support and enhanced scene-building tools allow users to create dynamic mixed reality environments with ease.

A Unified VR Software Platform for Research and Enterprise

The software package offers an integrated solution for those looking to harness the power of virtual reality in research. Whether you're developing complex simulations, analyzing user behavior, or creating collaborative virtual environments, this package offers unmatched flexibility, usability, and data precision.

About WorldViz VR

WorldViz VR is a global leader in virtual reality solutions for research, training, and enterprise. For over two decades, WorldViz has provided industry-leading VR software and hardware systems to clients in education, healthcare, and other fields, including Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University, National Institutes of Health NIH, NASA, Boeing, and Siemens.

For more information, visit www.worldviz.com.

Contact: WorldViz VR

Sado Rabaudi

[email protected]

+1-805-966-0786

SOURCE WorldViz VR