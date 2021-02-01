Worldwide 1,3-Propanediol Industry to 2025 - New & Increasing Applications Areas for PDO Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "1,3-Propanediol Market Research Report by Production (Bioprocess and Conventional Process), by Sales (Offline Retailing and Online Retailing), by End-Use Verticals, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 1,3-Propanediol Market is expected to grow from USD 623.28 Million/EUR 546.51 Million in 2020 to USD 1,102.49 Million/EUR 966.68 by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.08%.



This research report categorizes the 1,3-Propanediol to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Production, the 1,3-Propanediol Market is examined across Bioprocess and Conventional Process.

Based on Sales, the 1,3-Propanediol Market is examined across Offline Retailing and Online Retailing.

Based on End-Use Verticals, the 1,3-Propanediol Market is examined across Construction Material, Industrial Manufacturing, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and PTT Manufacturing.

Based on Application, the 1,3-Propanediol Market is examined across Cosmetics, Personal Care & Cleaning Products, Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT), and Polyurethane.

Based on Geography, the 1,3-Propanediol Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region surveyed across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market including Alfa Aesar, Chongqing Kunlun Chemical Co., Ltd, Connect Chemicals, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd., MakingCosmetics Inc., Merck KGaA, METabolic EXplorer, Royal Dutch Shell, Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd, Shanghai Jinjinle Industry Co., Ltd, Sheng Hong Group Holdings Ltd., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc, Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd., Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd., and Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd..



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 1,3-Propanediol Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry so far and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global 1,3-Propanediol Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Sales Outlook

3.4. End-Use Verticals Outlook

3.5. Application Outlook

3.6. Production Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for environment-friendly bio-based products

5.1.1.2. Growing use in resin application

5.1.1.3. Growing demand for PTT

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Availability of low-cost substitutes

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Huge potential in emerging economies

5.1.3.2. New & increasing applications areas for PDO

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited awareness of 1,3-propanediol in industrial application

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global 1,3-Propanediol Market, By Production

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bioprocess

6.3. Conventional Process



7. Global 1,3-Propanediol Market, By Sales

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Offline Retailing

7.3. Online Retailing



8. Global 1,3-Propanediol Market, By End-Use Verticals

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Construction Material

8.3. Industrial Manufacturing

8.4. Personal Care & Cosmetics

8.5. PTT Manufacturing



9. Global 1,3-Propanediol Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cosmetics, Personal Care & Cleaning Products

9.3. Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

9.4. Polyurethane



10. Americas 1,3-Propanediol Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific 1,3-Propanediol Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. South Korea

11.10. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa 1,3-Propanediol Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Alfa Aesar

14.2. Chongqing Kunlun Chemical Co., Ltd

14.3. Connect Chemicals

14.4. Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

14.5. Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

14.6. MakingCosmetics Inc.

14.7. Merck KGaA

14.8. METabolic EXplorer

14.9. Royal Dutch Shell

14.10. Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

14.11. Shandong Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd

14.12. Shanghai Jinjinle Industry Co., Ltd

14.13. Sheng Hong Group Holdings Ltd.

14.14. TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

14.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

14.16. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

14.17. Toronto Research Chemicals Inc

14.18. Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

14.19. Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

14.20. Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd.



15. Appendix

15.1. Discussion Guide



