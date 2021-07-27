Worldwide 3D Printing Casts Industry to 2026 - Rising Penetration of Metal 3D Printing is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Casts Market Research Report by Material, by Application, by Product, by Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Printing Casts Market size was estimated at USD 589.34 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 706.86 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 20.28% to reach USD 1,784.55 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the 3D Printing Casts to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Material, the 3D Printing Casts Market was examined across Add-ons, Metal, Polycarbonate, Sand & Ceramic, and Spare Parts. The Metal was further studied across Aluminum Alloy Materials, Brass, Bronze, Cobalt-Chrome Materials, Gold, Maraging Steel Materials, Nickel Super Alloy Materials, Silver, Stainless Steel Materials, and Titanium Materials. The Polycarbonate was further studied across ABS-like Materials, Bio-compatible Materials, Composite Materials, CubePro Materials, Elastomeric Materials, General Purpose Materials, High Temperature Materials, Nylon Materials, Polypropylene-like Materials, Tough and Durable Materials, and Transparent Materials.

Based on Form, the 3D Printing Casts Market was examined across Filament and Powder.

Based on Application, the 3D Printing Casts Market was examined across Aerospace, Automotive, Bio fabrication, Construction, Consumer goods, Education, Entertainment, Jewelry, Manufacturing, and Orthodontic & Medical device.

Based on Product, the 3D Printing Casts Market was examined across Aluminum, Nickel, Steel, and Titanium.

Based on Channel, the 3D Printing Casts Market was examined across Direct Sales and Distributor.

Based on Geography, the 3D Printing Casts Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Printing Casts Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3D Printing Casts Market, including 3D Hubs B.V., 3D Systems, Inc., All3DP GmbH, Beamler BV, Beckatt Solutions, LLC, BigRep GmbH, ExOne Company, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Company, HP Development Company, L.P., Lithoz Gmbh, Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., Renishaw PLC, Stratasys, Ltd., Tethon3D, TriMed Group, Ultimaker BV, Voxeljet AG, WASP c/o CSP S.r.l., and ZRapid Tech.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Printing Casts Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Printing Casts Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Printing Casts Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Printing Casts Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Printing Casts Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Printing Casts Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Printing Casts Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising penetration of metal 3D printing

5.1.1.2. Increasing number of manufacturing and engineering firms

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost due to the limitations of current 3D printing technologies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Supportive government policies

5.1.3.2. Rising interest and investments among the manufacturing companies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Risk and complications of 3D printing casts

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. 3D Printing Casts Market, by Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Add-ons

6.3. Metal

6.3.1. Aluminum Alloy Materials

6.3.2. Brass

6.3.3. Bronze

6.3.4. Cobalt-Chrome Materials

6.3.5. Gold

6.3.6. Maraging Steel Materials

6.3.7. Nickel Super Alloy Materials

6.3.8. Silver

6.3.9. Stainless Steel Materials

6.3.10. Titanium Materials

6.4. Polycarbonate

6.4.1. ABS-like Materials

6.4.2. Bio-compatible Materials

6.4.3. Composite Materials

6.4.4. CubePro Materials

6.4.5. Elastomeric Materials

6.4.6. General Purpose Materials

6.4.7. High Temperature Materials

6.4.8. Nylon Materials

6.4.9. Polypropylene-like Materials

6.4.10. Tough and Durable Materials

6.4.11. Transparent Materials

6.5. Sand & Ceramic

6.6. Spare Parts



7. 3D Printing Casts Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Filament

7.3. Powder



8. 3D Printing Casts Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Bio fabrication

8.5. Construction

8.6. Consumer goods

8.7. Education

8.8. Entertainment

8.9. Jewelry

8.10. Manufacturing

8.11. Orthodontic & Medical device



9. 3D Printing Casts Market, by Product

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Aluminum

9.3. Nickel

9.4. Steel

9.5. Titanium



10. 3D Printing Casts Market, by Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Direct Sales

10.3. Distributor



11. Americas 3D Printing Casts Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Casts Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Casts Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 3D Hubs B.V.

15.2. 3D Systems, Inc.

15.3. All3DP GmbH

15.4. Beamler BV

15.5. Beckatt Solutions, LLC

15.6. BigRep GmbH

15.7. ExOne Company

15.8. Formlabs Inc.

15.9. General Electric Company

15.10. HP Development Company, L.P.

15.11. Lithoz Gmbh

15.12. Materialise NV

15.13. Proto Labs Inc.

15.14. Renishaw PLC

15.15. Stratasys, Ltd.

15.16. Tethon3D

15.17. TriMed Group

15.18. Ultimaker BV

15.19. Voxeljet AG

15.20. WASP c/o CSP S.r.l.

15.21. ZRapid Tech



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64tn8l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

