Worldwide 3D Printing Ceramic Industry to 2027 - Increase in Penetration of Bio-Based Materials is Driving Growth

The global 3D printing ceramic market was valued at $98.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $307.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.2%. Ceramic used for 3D printing possess superior qualities compared to the standard 3D printing materials. Two types of ceramics are used for 3D printing, technical ceramics, including carbon and silica; and classic ceramics, including clay and porcelain. These ceramics can withstand temperatures up to 1,700 Celsius or 3,092 Fahrenheit and provide attractive colors such as turquoise, subtle shades, and oyster blue. 3D printing ceramics is utilized increasingly to print tableware and domestic decor for the food & beverages industry.



Increase in product improvement and surge in demand for 3D printing within dental applications are the main drivers of the 3D printing ceramic market. Lesser tendencies of hardness in ceramics in comparison to metals and plastics with low utility base, high value of 3D printing ceramics due to low consumption extent, and poor latest technology restrain the market growth. In addition, R&D investments by numerous end-user industries to maintain their position in the market provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the 3D printing ceramic market.



Based on type, the market is bifurcated into technical ceramics and classic ceramics. By form, the market is segmented into filament, powder, and liquid. Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, electronics, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global 3D printing ceramics market, owing to increase in usage of ceramics in varied end-use industries in the region. The Asia-Pacific 3D printing ceramics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate attributed to the increase in production activities in automotive, consumer goods, and electronics industries.



The key players operating in the global 3D printing ceramic market include 3D Ceram, Admatec, The Exone Company, Kwambio, Lithoz GmbH, Prodways Group, Voxeljet AG, Steinbach AG, Tethon 3D, and EnvisionTEC. To stay competitive, these market players adopt different strategies such as product launch, partnership, merger, and acquisition. For instance, Prodways launched its new Movinglight V10 Ceramic 3d Printer at the International Additive Material Exhibition 2018 in China. It allows printing of parts using technical ceramic materials such as zircon, alumina, and hydroxyapatite.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for building strategies.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the global 3D printing ceramic market size from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their detailed impact analyses are explained in the study.

The profiles of Key players and their contribution to the global 3D printing ceramic market are enlisted in the report.

The global 3D printing ceramic market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2027..

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping 3D Printing Ceramic Market

3.2.1. Low Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Low Bargaining Power of Buyer

3.2.3. Low Threat of Substitute

3.2.4. High Competitive Rivalry

3.2.5. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.3. Impact of Government Regulations on the Global 3D Printing Ceramic Market

3.4. Patent Analysis

3.4.1. By Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Case Studies

3.6.1. Case Study 01

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Increase in Penetration of Bio-Based Materials

3.7.1.2. Technological Advancement

3.7.2. Restraint

3.7.2.1. High Cost of Raw Material

3.7.3. Opportunity

3.7.3.1. Application into Various Industries

3.8. Impact of Covid-19 on the Market



Chapter 4: Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Technical Ceramics

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Classic Ceramics

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Form

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Powder

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Filament

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Liquid

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by End-User Industry

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Aerospace & Defense

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Healthcare

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.4. Automotive

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.5. Electronics

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Top Player Positioning, 2019

8.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Players

8.3. Competitive Heatmap

8.4. Key Developments

8.4.1. Acquisition

8.4.2. Expansions

8.4.3. Product Launch

8.5. Other Key Players Profile

8.5.1. Key Player Competitive Heat Map



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. The Exone Company

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Business Performance

9.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Prodways Group

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Operating Business Segments

9.2.4. Product Portfolio

9.2.5. Business Performance

9.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.3. Voxeljet AG

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Operating Business Segments

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.3.5. Business Performance

9.4. Admatec Europe B. V.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.5. Sintokogio Ltd.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Operating Business Segments

9.5.4. Product Portfolio

9.5.5. Business Performance

9.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.6. Kwambio Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Lithoz GmbH

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.8. Steinbach AG

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.9. Tethon 3D

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.10. Envisiontec Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Company Snapshot

9.10.3. Product Portfolio



