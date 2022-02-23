Worldwide 3D Printing Construction Industry to 2029 - Featuring Apis Cor, Branch Technology and Cybe Construction Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Construction Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Construction Type; By Process; By Material; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing construction market size is expected to reach USD 1,792,980.6 thousand by 2029 according to this new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



3D printing is the computer-controlled sequential layering of materials to form three-dimensional shapes. It is particularly beneficial for prototyping and for fabricating geometrically complex components. 3-dimension printing can be used to print entire buildings or to create building components.



Building information modeling (BIM), which has recently gained traction, may facilitate 3-dimension printing more accessible. 3-dimension printing enables faster and more precise infrastructure of complicated or customized goods, as well as cheaper labor and waste production. It also enables construction to take place in difficult or dangerous areas where human labor is not acceptable, such as space.



The market demand for concrete 3-dimension printing has increased as it is a cost-effective building method. 3-dimension building by concrete is relatively cheaper and quicker as compared to the traditional construction method. 3-dimension printed concrete is a special mix of concrete that has been prepared to flow with ease through the nozzle of the printing equipment.



Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period due to the increasing end-use industries and the presence of major manufacturers in the region. In 2020, Yingchuang 3-dimension printing building technology has executed intelligent remote management of buildings, by combining 3-dimension printing of building equipment with the implementation of 5G networks, big data, cloud computing, blockchain, artificial intelligence, industrial Internet, and other innovative technologies. Some of the major market participants include AI build, Branch Technology, Apis Cor, Centro Sviluppo Progetti, Icon, Imprimere Ag, Mx3D, Sika, Monolite UK., Skanska, WinSun, XtreeE, Zhuoda Group.



The publisher has segmented the 3D printing construction market report on the basis of type, process, material, end-use, and region.

