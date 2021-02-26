Worldwide 3D Printing Industry to 2026 - Players Include Stratasys, 3D Systems & Materialise Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2020. The 3D printing technology involves a layer-by-layer addition of materials to build patterns, physical models, tooling components and production parts using software and 3D printers. This technology assists in creating high-end 3D objects of any shape and size without the use of molds or machines. As the technology enables producers to build customized products, it is widely employed in industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automobiles, aerospace, etc. to provide solutions and services.

3D printing technology is utilized in the automotive industry to manufacture prototypes and various functional parts. It is also employed in the fashion industry to make jewelry and nylon-based clothing designs. Moreover, customized hearing aid shells, braces and tooth implants are produced using 3D printing in the healthcare sector. Nowadays, manufacturers are also investing in research and development activities for the production of prosthetic parts with the help of biological materials such as bone, skin and cartilage.



Furthermore, the advent of metal 3D printing technologies like binder jetting has helped in reducing the overall production time and costs. This is anticipated to bolster the applications of 3D printing particularly in the aerospace industry for manufacturing lighter aircraft structures, frames and parts. North America and Europe being early adopters currently represent the largest market for 3D printing. The Asia Pacific region, particularly China, however, is expected to witness large scale adoption of 3-D printing in the manufacturing sector in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global 3D printing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise, EOS GmbH, Ge Additive, Exone, Voxeljet, HP, SLM Solutions, Envisiontec, Protolabs, Mcor Technologies, Optomec, Groupe Gorge, Ultimaker, Renishaw, Beijing Tiertime Technology, Xyzprinting, etc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global 3D printing market size in 2020?

2. What will be the global 3D printing market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the global 3D printing market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global 3D printing market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D printing market?

6. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by technology?

7. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by process?

8. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by material?

9. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by offering?

10. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by application?

11. What is the global 3D printing market breakup by end user?

12. What are the major regions in the global 3D printing market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources.

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global 3D Printing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Process

5.6 Market Breakup by Material

5.7 Market Breakup by Offering

5.8 Market Breakup by Application

5.9 Market Breakup by End-User

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Stereolithography

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fused Deposition Modeling

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Selective Laser Sintering

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Electron Beam Melting

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Digital Light Processing

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Process

7.1 Binder Jetting

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Directed Energy Deposition

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Material Extrusion

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Material Jetting

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Powder Bed Fusion

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Sheet Lamination

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Vat Photopolymerization

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Material

8.1 Photopolymers

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Plastics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Metals and Ceramics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Offering

9.1 Printer

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Material

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Software

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Service

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Prototyping

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Tooling

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Functional Part Manufacturing

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by End-User

11.1 Consumer Products

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Machinery

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Healthcare

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Aerospace

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Automobile

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

11.6 Others

11.6.1 Market Trends

11.6.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Europe

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 North America

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Forecast



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Analysis

16.1 Price Indicators

16.2 Price Structure

16.3 Margin Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Stratasys

17.3.2 3D Systems

17.3.3 Materialise

17.3.4 EOS GmbH

17.3.5 Ge Additive

17.3.6 Exone

17.3.7 Voxeljet

17.3.8 HP

17.3.9 SLM Solutions

17.3.10 Envisiontec

17.3.11 Protolabs

17.3.12 Mcor Technologies

17.3.13 Optomec

17.3.14 Groupe Gorge

17.3.15 Ultimaker

17.3.16 Renishaw

17.3.17 Beijing Tiertime Technology

17.3.18 Xyzprinting



