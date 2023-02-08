Worldwide 3D Printing Materials Industry to 2030 - by Material, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Materials Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the rising advancement in 3D printing technology, the adoption of 3D printers is expected to increase substantially across different sectors.

Additionally, high precision, speed and convenient manufacturing offered by 3D printing have already led to strong penetration of 3D printers across electronics, automotive and other industrial applications. This has led to strong demand for high-performance 3D printing materials that offer higher flexibility, durability and stability.

With various untapped applications of 3D printing coming up, market players are increasingly focusing on developing high performance, application-specific materials. Currently, plastics, metals and ceramics are most popular used for making objects using 3D printing technology.



The most significant factor fueling the market growth is the rapidly growing penetration of 3D printing technology across different applications. 3D printing has found crucial application across segments such as healthcare and aerospace. These applications require high precision products along with high-performance materials. As a result, companies operating in the market are now increasing their focus towards the development of their own materials, so as to provide an entire product suite.



Considering the strong potential of 3D printing, various global tech giants are heavily investing upon the technology through the acquisition of other players in the market. Subsequently, the 3D printing materials market is estimated to register exponential growth worldwide in the coming years.

Nevertheless, major factor hindering the market growth is the high initial cost especially in the case of the individual user. The software tools required for operating 3D printing too are costly making the overall manufacturing process inflated. In addition, 3D printing requires skilled labor which becomes a challenge for industry growth. This may ultimately hamper the market growth for materials.



In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading 3D printer material vendors, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Materialise NV, Shapeways B.V., Arcam AB, Solidscape, Inc., Optomec, Inc. and others.

Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the 3D printing and materials industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2020 - 2021)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global 3D printing materials market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2022 to 2030, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of 3D Printing Materials market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the 3D Printing Materials market?

Which is the largest regional market for 3D Printing Materials market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving 3D Printing Materials market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the 3D Printing Materials market worldwide?

