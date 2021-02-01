Worldwide 5G Chipset Industry to 2027 - Rising Government Initiatives to Build Smart Cities Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Chipset Market by Application (Automotive and Transportation, Smart Factories, Smart Cities), by Chipset Type, by Frequency, by Processing Node, by Deployment Type, by Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G chipsets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $23.5 billion by 2027.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Factors such as the growing demand for high-speed data services, rapidly developing smartphone technology, and the proliferation of IoT & connected devices are driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of equipment, the fragmented spectrum harmonization model, and rising cybersecurity concerns hinder the growth of this market.



Based on application, the 5G chipsets market is segmented into automotive & transportation, smart factories, smart cities, gaming & entertainment, and smart retail. In 2020, the smart cities segment is poised to command the largest share of the overall 5G chipsets market. 5G chipsets are used in solving key issues and requirements in smart cities, such as infrastructure & real estate management, prompt access to services, efficient transportation & logistics, public security and surveillance, efficient utility management, intelligent mobility, environment & pollution monitoring, and smart lighting solutions.



Based on chipset type, the application-specific integrated circuits segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily accounted for its low cost of manufacturing for high volume production, higher efficiency, better performance than other ICs, and higher adoption by cellular network providers for cost-saving.



Based on frequency, the 5G chipsets market is segmented into below 1ghz, sub 6ghz, and above 24ghz. In 2020, the sub 6Ghz segment is expected to command the largest share of the market. The large share is primarily attributed to its ability to provide widespread coverage in densely populated areas of cities and flexible deployment of ubiquitous 5G network coverage. Further, the sub 6Ghz frequency can penetrate through walls and travel farther distances.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the 5G chipsets market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the six major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2020, Asia-Pacific is projected to command the largest share of the global 5G chipsets market, followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of major technology players manufacturing 5G chipsets and higher adoption & proliferation of 5G technology.



The key players operating in the 5G chipsets market are Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Qorvo Inc. (U.S.), Infenion Technologies (Germany), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Macom Technology Solutions (U.S.), Unisoc Communications Inc. (China), Xilinx Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Growth Forecast

2.3.1.3. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

2.4. Assumptions for the Study



3. Covid-19 Impact Assessment



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.1.1. Growing Demand for High Speed Data Services

5.2.1.2. Rapidly Developing Smartphone Technology

5.2.1.3. Proliferation of IoT and Connected Devices

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.2.1. High Cost of Equipment

5.2.2.2. Fragmented Spectrum Harmonization Model

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.3.1. Rising Government Initiatives to Build Smart Cities

5.2.3.2. Increasing Partnership among Major Players

5.2.4. Challenges

5.2.4.1. Rising Cybersecurity Concerns

5.2.4.2. Lack of Adequate Infrastructure

5.2.4.3. High Power Dissipation

5.3. Trends

5.3.1. Emerging Technologies Such As AI & ML to Boost 5G Requirement

5.3.2. Rising Requirement to Decrease Downtime in Industries Using IIoT

5.4. Value Chain Analysis



6. 5G Chipset Market, By Chipset Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

6.3. Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFIC)

6.4. Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

6.5. Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)



7. 5G Chipset Market, By Frequency Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Below 1 GHz

7.3. Sub-6 GHz

7.4. Above 24 GHz



8. 5G Chipset Market, by Processing Node

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 7Nm

8.3. 8Nm

8.4. 10Nm

8.5. Others (11 Nm, 12 Nm, 14 Nm)



9. 5G Chipset Market, by Deployment

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Smart Devices

9.3. Network Infrastructure Equipment

9.4. Customer Premise Equipment

9.5. Others (Signal Boosters, Firewall Hardware)



10. 5G Chipset Market, by Vertical

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Automotive

10.3. Public Transportation

10.4. Energy & Utility

10.5. Telecom & IT

10.6. Industrial Automation

10.7. Consumer Electronics

10.8. Security & Surveillance

10.9. Retail

10.10. Public Infrastructure

10.11. Other Verticals (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare)



11. 5G Chipset Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Automotive & Transportation

11.2.1. Connected Vehicles

11.2.2. Smart Infotainment

11.2.3. Freight Information System

11.2.4. Smart Traffic Management

11.2.5. Smart Parking

11.2.6. Passenger Information Management

11.3. Smart Factories

11.3.1. Asset Monitoring

11.3.2. Workforce Management

11.3.3. Robotics

11.3.4. Inventory Management

11.4. Smart Cities

11.4.1. Waste Management

11.4.2. Smart Utilities

11.4.3. Smart Building

11.4.4. Smart Public Safety

11.4.5. Smart Healthcare

11.4.6. Smart Education

11.4.7. Smart Devices

11.5. Gaming & Entertainment

11.5.1. AR/VR

11.5.2. OTT TV

11.6. Smart Retail

11.6.1. Store Analytics

11.6.2. Smart Dressing Rooms

11.6.3. Video Surveillance & Safety

11.7. Others



12. 5G Chipset Market, By Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America

12.2.1. U.S.

12.2.2. Canada

12.3. Europe

12.3.1. Germany

12.3.2. U.K.

12.3.3. France

12.3.4. Italy

12.3.5. Spain

12.3.6. Rest of Europe

12.4. Asia-Pacific

12.4.1. China

12.4.2. Japan

12.4.3. South Korea

12.4.4. India

12.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5. Latin America

12.6. Middle East and Africa



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Key Growth Strategies

13.3. Competitive Benchmarking

13.4. Market Share Analysis

13.4.1. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

13.4.2. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

13.4.3. Intel Corporation



14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

14.1. Intel Corporation

14.2. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

14.3. Fujitsu, Ltd.

14.4. ZTE Corporation

14.5. Broadcom, Inc.

14.6. MediaTek, Inc.

14.7. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.8. Qorvo, Inc.

14.9. Infineon Technologies AG

14.10. Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

14.11. Xilinx, Inc.

14.12. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

14.13. Unisoc Communications, Inc.

14.14. NXP Semiconductor



15. Appendix

15.1. Questionnaire

15.2. Available Customization



