Worldwide 5G Chipset Industry to 2027 - Rising Government Initiatives to Build Smart Cities Present Opportunities
Feb 01, 2021, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Chipset Market by Application (Automotive and Transportation, Smart Factories, Smart Cities), by Chipset Type, by Frequency, by Processing Node, by Deployment Type, by Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 5G chipsets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $23.5 billion by 2027.
Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Factors such as the growing demand for high-speed data services, rapidly developing smartphone technology, and the proliferation of IoT & connected devices are driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of equipment, the fragmented spectrum harmonization model, and rising cybersecurity concerns hinder the growth of this market.
Based on application, the 5G chipsets market is segmented into automotive & transportation, smart factories, smart cities, gaming & entertainment, and smart retail. In 2020, the smart cities segment is poised to command the largest share of the overall 5G chipsets market. 5G chipsets are used in solving key issues and requirements in smart cities, such as infrastructure & real estate management, prompt access to services, efficient transportation & logistics, public security and surveillance, efficient utility management, intelligent mobility, environment & pollution monitoring, and smart lighting solutions.
Based on chipset type, the application-specific integrated circuits segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily accounted for its low cost of manufacturing for high volume production, higher efficiency, better performance than other ICs, and higher adoption by cellular network providers for cost-saving.
Based on frequency, the 5G chipsets market is segmented into below 1ghz, sub 6ghz, and above 24ghz. In 2020, the sub 6Ghz segment is expected to command the largest share of the market. The large share is primarily attributed to its ability to provide widespread coverage in densely populated areas of cities and flexible deployment of ubiquitous 5G network coverage. Further, the sub 6Ghz frequency can penetrate through walls and travel farther distances.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the 5G chipsets market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the six major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2020, Asia-Pacific is projected to command the largest share of the global 5G chipsets market, followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of major technology players manufacturing 5G chipsets and higher adoption & proliferation of 5G technology.
The key players operating in the 5G chipsets market are Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Qorvo Inc. (U.S.), Infenion Technologies (Germany), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Macom Technology Solutions (U.S.), Unisoc Communications Inc. (China), Xilinx Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Ecosystem
1.3. Currency and Limitations
1.3.1. Currency
1.4. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.2. Data Collection & Validation
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Primary Research
2.3. Market Assessment
2.3.1. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.1.2. Growth Forecast
2.3.1.3. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
2.4. Assumptions for the Study
3. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Insights
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.1.1. Growing Demand for High Speed Data Services
5.2.1.2. Rapidly Developing Smartphone Technology
5.2.1.3. Proliferation of IoT and Connected Devices
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.2.1. High Cost of Equipment
5.2.2.2. Fragmented Spectrum Harmonization Model
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.3.1. Rising Government Initiatives to Build Smart Cities
5.2.3.2. Increasing Partnership among Major Players
5.2.4. Challenges
5.2.4.1. Rising Cybersecurity Concerns
5.2.4.2. Lack of Adequate Infrastructure
5.2.4.3. High Power Dissipation
5.3. Trends
5.3.1. Emerging Technologies Such As AI & ML to Boost 5G Requirement
5.3.2. Rising Requirement to Decrease Downtime in Industries Using IIoT
5.4. Value Chain Analysis
6. 5G Chipset Market, By Chipset Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)
6.3. Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFIC)
6.4. Millimeter Wave Technology Chips
6.5. Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
7. 5G Chipset Market, By Frequency Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Below 1 GHz
7.3. Sub-6 GHz
7.4. Above 24 GHz
8. 5G Chipset Market, by Processing Node
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 7Nm
8.3. 8Nm
8.4. 10Nm
8.5. Others (11 Nm, 12 Nm, 14 Nm)
9. 5G Chipset Market, by Deployment
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Smart Devices
9.3. Network Infrastructure Equipment
9.4. Customer Premise Equipment
9.5. Others (Signal Boosters, Firewall Hardware)
10. 5G Chipset Market, by Vertical
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Automotive
10.3. Public Transportation
10.4. Energy & Utility
10.5. Telecom & IT
10.6. Industrial Automation
10.7. Consumer Electronics
10.8. Security & Surveillance
10.9. Retail
10.10. Public Infrastructure
10.11. Other Verticals (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare)
11. 5G Chipset Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Automotive & Transportation
11.2.1. Connected Vehicles
11.2.2. Smart Infotainment
11.2.3. Freight Information System
11.2.4. Smart Traffic Management
11.2.5. Smart Parking
11.2.6. Passenger Information Management
11.3. Smart Factories
11.3.1. Asset Monitoring
11.3.2. Workforce Management
11.3.3. Robotics
11.3.4. Inventory Management
11.4. Smart Cities
11.4.1. Waste Management
11.4.2. Smart Utilities
11.4.3. Smart Building
11.4.4. Smart Public Safety
11.4.5. Smart Healthcare
11.4.6. Smart Education
11.4.7. Smart Devices
11.5. Gaming & Entertainment
11.5.1. AR/VR
11.5.2. OTT TV
11.6. Smart Retail
11.6.1. Store Analytics
11.6.2. Smart Dressing Rooms
11.6.3. Video Surveillance & Safety
11.7. Others
12. 5G Chipset Market, By Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America
12.2.1. U.S.
12.2.2. Canada
12.3. Europe
12.3.1. Germany
12.3.2. U.K.
12.3.3. France
12.3.4. Italy
12.3.5. Spain
12.3.6. Rest of Europe
12.4. Asia-Pacific
12.4.1. China
12.4.2. Japan
12.4.3. South Korea
12.4.4. India
12.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Middle East and Africa
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Key Growth Strategies
13.3. Competitive Benchmarking
13.4. Market Share Analysis
13.4.1. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
13.4.2. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
13.4.3. Intel Corporation
14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
14.1. Intel Corporation
14.2. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
14.3. Fujitsu, Ltd.
14.4. ZTE Corporation
14.5. Broadcom, Inc.
14.6. MediaTek, Inc.
14.7. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
14.8. Qorvo, Inc.
14.9. Infineon Technologies AG
14.10. Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
14.11. Xilinx, Inc.
14.12. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
14.13. Unisoc Communications, Inc.
14.14. NXP Semiconductor
15. Appendix
15.1. Questionnaire
15.2. Available Customization
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyhh1n
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets