Worldwide 5G Network Densification Industry to 2026 - Featuring Verizon Wireless, China Mobile and Comcast Among Others

The "5G Network Densification Market by Location (Indoor & Outdoor), Spectrum Band, Small Cells and Carrier WiFi 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 5G network densification report evaluates the market for small cells and WiFi to support cellular wireless communications. It provides market analysis and forecasts for the technologies, solutions, and infrastructure to support increasingly denser 5G networks. The report provides analysis and forecasts for 2021 through 2026.

Analysis includes consideration of outdoor deployments in a variety of form factors and locations as well as indoor deployment and extension of radio signals from outdoor-to-indoor. The latter is particularly important with 5G new radio, which leverages the millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum band. Solutions from leading vendors such as Pivotal Commware will facilitate seamless 5G communications for indoor environments that otherwise may not receive a 5GNR mmWave signal.

Select Report Findings:

Global small cell will reach $5.7 billion by 2026, driven by outdoor densification and indoor penetration solutions

by 2026, driven by outdoor densification and indoor penetration solutions Global carrier WiFi will reach $4.2 billion by 2026 with Asia Pac leading followed by North America and Europe , driven in part by WiFi6 upgrades

by 2026 with leading followed by and , driven in part by WiFi6 upgrades Increasing demand for enhanced mobile broadband capacity and coverage will continue to play a substantial role in carrier WiFi and small cell market's growth

5G will bring about fundamental structural economic changes, such as significantly lower broadband pricing as a whole, and also much greater flexibility for enterprise, industrial, and government market segments in terms of how they connect public to private networks.

A Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) that is based on a combination of cellular small cells, macro cells and carrier Wi-Fi is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing the capacity needs for such a traffic surge in the mobile networks. HetNets are important drivers for the evolution of LTE and critical for 5G networks, which rely upon a greater number of shorter-range radio units for continuous communications.

Physics dictates that higher frequencies need more power and/or more coverage as an RF signal fades more than a lower frequency signal. This is why there will need to be at least an order of magnitude more antennas than required for LTE. Putting this into perspective, the United States will go from roughly 30,000 antennas to 300,000 or more nationally.

5G antennas will be found virtually everywhere in metropolitan areas, but it will not be enough. While dramatically increased coverage will surely support many early 5G applications, such as fixed wireless (ISP alternative, back-haul, and front haul), it will not be enough to support continuous 5G mobility coverage. This will be vitally important for certain applications such as self-driving cars and connected vehicle services.

In terms of deploying radio access network infrastructure, carriers seek to leverage cloud RAN topologies that include centralization of baseband processing units (BBU) that may serve multiple remote radio heads. This facilitates the control of BBU for many different sites on a remote basis. This type of 5G densification strategy optimizes resource utilization and provides various operational improvements such as the ability to upgrade BBUs for different sites without the need to dispatch personnel to each site.

Driven by the growing surge for mobile broadband, carriers worldwide are investing in WiFi and small cells as part of HetNet infrastructure to expand network capacity and coverage. Not only do WiFi and small cell deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs, they also allow carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs. In many cases, small cells can utilize the same frequency spectrum that carriers have allocated for macro cell deployment, while WiFi access points leverage unlicensed spectrum.

The associated savings in both capital expenditures and operational expenses, combined with higher throughput rates, make WiFi and small cells a necessity for mobile network operators worldwide. We expect the carrier WiFi and small cells infrastructure market will grow at a brisk rate over the next ten years. However, the market still faces a number of serious challenges including but not limited to interference management, optimization and backhaul.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Technology

2.1 Evolution towards Heterogeneous Networks

2.2 Carrier WiFi

2.2.1 Open Access vs. Mobile Data Offload Carrier WiFi

2.2.2 Convergence with Small Cell Solutions

2.3 Small Cells

2.3.1 Femtocells

2.3.2 Picocells

2.3.3 Microcells

2.3.4 Metrocells

2.4 Convergent Small Cell Architecture

2.5 Small Cell Deployment Scenarios

2.5.1 Home/Residential Deployments:

2.5.2 Enterprise Deployments:

2.5.3 Metro and Public Space Deployments:

2.5.4 Rural Deployments:

2.6 Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Standardization

2.6.1 Small Cell Forum

2.6.2 Hotspot Task Group

2.6.3 Next Generation Hotspot

3 5G Network Planning and Densification

3.1 Overview

3.2 Small Cells and 5G Future

3.3 Top Ten Milestones on the Road to 5G

3.4 Plans and Initiatives of 5G by Government

3.5 Creation of a Diverse Telecoms Supply Market

3.6 Use Cases Associated with 5G

4 Business Case for the Carrier WiFi and Small Cells

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 The Increasing Demand for Mobile Broadband

4.1.2 CapEX and OpEX Reduction

4.1.3 Licensed RF frequencies

4.1.4 Support for Various Wireless Technologies/Environments

4.1.5 Higher Throughput per Cell

4.1.6 Quality of Service

4.1.7 Energy Savings: Towards a Greener Network Environment

4.1.8 New Application and Service Opportunities

4.1.9 Small Cell Targeted Advertising

4.2 Market Barriers and Challenges

4.2.1 Coverage and Performance Uncertainty

4.2.2 Security Considerations

4.2.3 Interference Management

4.2.4 Mobility Management

4.2.5 Self-Organization

4.2.6 Backhaul Challenges

4.2.7 Alternative Solutions

4.3 Carrier WiFi and Small Cells Value Chain

4.4 Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Industry Roadmap

4.4.1 Commercialization of Femtocells

4.4.2 Managed WiFi Data Offloading

4.4.3 Macrocells, Small Cells and Carrier WiFi Integration

4.5 Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE and Beyond: Key Trends

4.5.1 Distributed Antenna System Integration

4.5.2 Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS) and Femtocells as a Service (FaaS)

4.5.3 Self-Organizing Networks (SON)

4.5.4 Cloud RAN and its Impact on the Small Cell Industry

4.5.5 Proliferation of WiFi Technology in Small Cells

5 Major Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Deployments

5.1 AT&T Mobility

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.2 Eircom

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.3 KDDI

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.4 Korea Telecom

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.5 SK Telecom

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.6 Optus Australia

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.7 SFR France

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.8 Sprint (T-Mobile)

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.9 Reliance Communications

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.10 Softbank Japan

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.11 NTT DoCoMo

5.11.1 Company Overview

5.11.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.12 SingTel

5.12.1 Company Overview

5.12.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.13 Telefonica O2 UK

5.13.1 Company Overview

5.13.1 5G Network Densification of Company

5.14 T-Mobile

5.14.1 Company Overview

5.14.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.15 Tim Brasil

5.15.1 Company Overview

5.15.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.16 U.S Cellular

5.16.1 Company Overview

5.16.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.17 Verizon Wireless

5.17.1 Company Overview

5.17.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.18 Vodafone

5.18.1 Company Overview

5.18.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.19 China Mobile

5.19.1 Company Overview

5.19.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.20 Comcast

5.20.1 Company Overview

5.20.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.21 Zain Bahrain

5.21.1 Company Overview

5.21.2 5G Network Densification of Company

5.22 Zain Saudi Arabia

5.22.1 Company Overview

5.22.2 5G Network Densification of Company

6 Vendor Landscape

6.1 Key Vendor Strategic Initiatives in 5G Network Densification

6.2 Vendor Product Portfolio and Strategy

6.2.1 ADTRAN

6.2.2 Argela

6.2.3 Airvana

6.2.4 Aptilo Networks

6.2.5 Arcadyan Technology Corporation

6.2.6 Aruba Networks

6.2.7 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

6.2.8 Aviat Networks

6.2.9 Cisco

6.2.10 CommScope

6.2.11 Contela

6.2.12 Ericsson

6.2.13 Huawei

6.2.14 ip.access

6.2.15 Juniper Networks

6.2.16 Motorola Solutions

6.2.17 NEC

6.2.18 Radisys

6.2.19 Samsung

7 Strategies for Deployment and Operations

7.1 Network Planning and Dimensioning

7.2 Small Cell AP Type

7.3 Interference Management

7.4 Auto-configuration and SON

7.5 Carrier Aggregation

7.6 Seamless Mobility

7.7 Authentication and Security

7.8 Backhaul Solutions

7.9 Upgradability

7.10 Target Site Selection

7.11 Requirements Specification and Procurement

7.12 CapEx, OpEx, and TCO

8 5G Network Densification Market Analysis and Forecasts

8.1 Global Carrier WiFi Market 2021 - 2026

8.1.1 Global Carrier WiFi Unit Shipments and Revenue 2021 - 2026

8.1.2 Global Carrier WiFi Access Point and Controller Unit Shipments 2021 - 2026

8.1.3 WiFi Offload vs. Standard WiFi Access Points 2021 - 2026

8.1.4 Regional Carrier WiFi Market 2021 - 2026

8.2 Carrier WiFi Unit Shipments and Revenues by Region 2021 - 2026

8.2.1 Asia Pacific

8.2.2 Eastern Europe

8.2.3 Latin & Central America

8.2.4 Middle East & Africa

8.2.5 North America

8.2.6 Western Europe

8.3 Global Small Cell Market 2021 - 2026

8.3.1 Global Small Cell Unit Shipments and Revenue 2021 - 2026

8.3.2 Global Small Cell Unit Shipments and Revenue by Cell Type: 2021 - 2026

8.3.3 Global Femtocell Unit Shipments and Revenue 2021 - 2026

8.3.4 Global Picocell Unit Shipments and Revenue 2021 - 2026

8.3.5 Global Microcell Unit Shipments and Revenue 2021 - 2026

8.3.6 Global Small Cell Unit Shipments and Revenue by Technology 2021 - 2026

8.3.7 Global Small Cell Unit Shipments by Spectrum 2021 - 2026

8.3.8 Global 5G Small Cell Unit Shipments and Revenue by Location 2021 - 2026

8.3.9 Global 5G Small Cell Unit Shipments by Technology 2021 - 2026

8.3.10 Regional Small Cell Market 2021 - 2026

8.4 Small Cell Unit Shipments and Revenues by Region 2021 - 2026

8.4.1 Asia Pacific

8.4.2 Eastern Europe

8.4.3 Latin and Central America

8.4.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.5 North America

8.4.6 Western Europe

