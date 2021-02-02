Worldwide 5G-Related Service Design and Orchestration Market Report 2021: Market will Grow at a CAGR of 33% to Reach $2.7 Billion in 2025
Feb 02, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G-Related Service Design and Orchestration: Worldwide Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Communications service providers (CSPs) will invest to modernise their service fulfilment systems in order to become cloud-native and to support dynamic 5G services. CSP spending on 5G-related service design and orchestration (SDO) systems will grow at a CAGR of 33% to reach USD2.7 billion in 2025.
This report provides:
- A forecast for 5G-related spending on service design and orchestration software and services
- An overview of the key drivers of spending on 5G-related service design and orchestration software and services.
Analysts
Anil Rao
Principal Analyst - Research
Anil is the lead analyst on network and service automation research that includes the Network Automation and Orchestration, Automated Assurance and Service Design and Orchestration research programmes, covering a broad range of topics on the existing and new-age operational systems that will power operators' digital transformations.
His main areas of focus include service creation, provisioning and service operations in NFV/SDN-based networks, 5G, IoT and edge clouds; the use of analytics, ML and AI to increase operations efficiency and agility; and the broader imperatives around operations automation and zero touch networks.
In addition to producing both quantitative and qualitative research for both programmes, Anil also works with clients on a range of consulting engagements such as strategy assessment and advisory, market sizing, competitive analysis and market positioning, and marketing support through thought leadership collateral. Anil is also a frequent speaker and chair at industry events, and holds a BEng in Computer Science from the University of Mysore and an MBA from Lancaster University Management School, UK.
William Nagy
Analyst - Research
William is a member of the Telecoms Software and Networks research team in London, contributing to various research programmes with a focus on Automated Assurance, Service Design and Orchestration and Forecast and Strategy. He previously worked with the regional markets team. William holds a BSc in Physics from Queen Mary University of London.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w155cb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets