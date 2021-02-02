Worldwide 5G-Related Service Design and Orchestration Market Report 2021: Market will Grow at a CAGR of 33% to Reach $2.7 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G-Related Service Design and Orchestration: Worldwide Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Communications service providers (CSPs) will invest to modernise their service fulfilment systems in order to become cloud-native and to support dynamic 5G services. CSP spending on 5G-related service design and orchestration (SDO) systems will grow at a CAGR of 33% to reach USD2.7 billion in 2025.

This report provides:

A forecast for 5G-related spending on service design and orchestration software and services

An overview of the key drivers of spending on 5G-related service design and orchestration software and services.

Analysts

Anil Rao

Principal Analyst - Research



Anil is the lead analyst on network and service automation research that includes the Network Automation and Orchestration, Automated Assurance and Service Design and Orchestration research programmes, covering a broad range of topics on the existing and new-age operational systems that will power operators' digital transformations.



His main areas of focus include service creation, provisioning and service operations in NFV/SDN-based networks, 5G, IoT and edge clouds; the use of analytics, ML and AI to increase operations efficiency and agility; and the broader imperatives around operations automation and zero touch networks.



In addition to producing both quantitative and qualitative research for both programmes, Anil also works with clients on a range of consulting engagements such as strategy assessment and advisory, market sizing, competitive analysis and market positioning, and marketing support through thought leadership collateral. Anil is also a frequent speaker and chair at industry events, and holds a BEng in Computer Science from the University of Mysore and an MBA from Lancaster University Management School, UK.



William Nagy

Analyst - Research



William is a member of the Telecoms Software and Networks research team in London, contributing to various research programmes with a focus on Automated Assurance, Service Design and Orchestration and Forecast and Strategy. He previously worked with the regional markets team. William holds a BSc in Physics from Queen Mary University of London.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w155cb





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

