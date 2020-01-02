Worldwide $6.42Bn Airless Packaging Market Insights, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airless Packaging Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the airless packaging industry will advance at CAGR 5.8% from 2019 to 2025. The airless packaging market's total value is estimated at USD 4.1 billion by the end of 2016. By the end of 2025, it would amount to USD 6.42 billion.

In the latest years, the global airless packaging industry has seen progressive development, with steady growth anticipated during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Report Scope



The report covers forecast and analysis for the airless packaging market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The study includes drivers and restraints for the airless packaging market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the airless packaging market on a global level.

Market Insights



Manufacturers are choosing recyclable packaging materials to meet consumer demand for environment-friendly products that are free from harmful byproducts that can cause physical health concerns. Airless packaging enables to avoid air contact and contamination during filling, storage, and use, thus improving longevity and quality preservation.

A significant rise in the global airless packaging market is anticipated owing to increased awareness of high-quality premium goods, minimal wastage, and increase in product shelf life. Rapid growth in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries would make a massive contribution to increased demand for the airless packaging products. However, high cost of airless packaging products is expected to be a challenge to the airless packaging market.

The global airless packaging market by packaging type has been segmented into bottles & jars, bags & pouches, tubes and others. Bottles & jars segment, among all other packaging type segment, dominated the global airless packaging market in 2018 because bottles & jars are most commonly used in end-use applications such as personal care, healthcare, and food and beverages.

The global airless packaging market by material type has been segmented into plastic, glass, and others. Plastic is lightweight and easy to handle hence is the widely used as packaging material in healthcare, personal care, and food and beverages. Plastic is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The global airless packaging market by end user has been segmented into personal care, healthcare, homecare, and food and beverages. Increasing urbanization, elevated consumer income, and consumer inclination towards using organic products will boost the growth products, such as personal care, healthcare, homecare, and food and beverages, eventually significantly increasing the global airless packaging market.

Due to high demand for airless packaging, combined with rapid levels of product innovation and growth, the airless packaging market has a powerful base in Europe. Europe's airless packaging industry is also looking for greener solutions to standardize airless plastic packaging thus the region will experience substantial growth in the coming years.

It is also probable that North America will continue to invest in airless packaging market, mainly owing to massive demand for personal and healthcare products.

Moreover, Asia Pacific will record a phenomenally elevated growth rate for airless packaging. It is anticipated that a large and still growing urban population in Asia Pacific region will increase its demand for several packaging requirements. Additionally, rising income and increase in demand for natural and organic products are expected to boost the growth of airless packaging products in the Middle East and Africa region.

Some key players in the global airless packaging market include AptarGroup, Inc., HCP Packaging, Alba Beauty Holdings S.A., LUMSON SPA, ABC Packaging Ltd, Fusion Packaging, Quadpack Industries, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., WestRock, and Mondi.

