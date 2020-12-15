Worldwide Acne Drugs Industry to 2025 - by Acne Type, Drug Class, Drug Type, Route of Administration and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acne Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acne drugs market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Acne drugs refer to the medications used for treating a dermatological infection characterized by the inflammation in the hair follicles on skin. It is usually caused by hormonal imbalance, oily skin, accumulation of dead skin cells, bacteria, stress, inadequate intake of water and excessive consumption of sugars, salts or carbohydrates. Some of the commonly used acne drugs include topical medications, such as retinoids, salicylic and azelaic acid-based ointments and dapsone-based gels, along with antibiotics, anti-androgen agents and isotretinoin. These drugs minimize the levels of oil production in the body, speed up skin cell turnover, control acne breakouts, reduce scarring and damage to the skin and prevent inflammation.



The increasing prevalence of skin-related diseases, such as acne vulgaris, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of using premium skin care products is driving the market growth. The market is further being driven by the development of effective therapeutics and treatment alternatives with reduced side effects and high potential. Increasing consumer preference for products manufactured using natural ingredients is acting as another growth-inducing factor.



Manufacturers are, therefore, developing products infused with natural herbs and organic ingredients, such as aloe vera, green tea, honey, jojoba oil and rosemary, for treating acne. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with the proliferation of online retail platforms that offer customized acne drugs according to the user's skin type, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global acne drugs market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galderma Holding SA, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global acne drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global acne drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the acne type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global acne drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Acne Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Acne Type

6.1 Comedonal

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Inflammatory

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Cystic

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.3 Market Forecast

6.4 Postsurgical/Wound

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Drug Class

7.1 Retinoids

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Antibiotics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hormonal Agents

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Combination Drugs

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Drug Type

8.1 OTC Drugs

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Prescription Drugs

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

9.1 Topical

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Oral

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Injectable

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Allergan Plc

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Galderma Holding SA

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Pfizer Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqtfch

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

