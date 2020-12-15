Worldwide Acne Drugs Industry to 2025 - by Acne Type, Drug Class, Drug Type, Route of Administration and Region
DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acne Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global acne drugs market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Acne drugs refer to the medications used for treating a dermatological infection characterized by the inflammation in the hair follicles on skin. It is usually caused by hormonal imbalance, oily skin, accumulation of dead skin cells, bacteria, stress, inadequate intake of water and excessive consumption of sugars, salts or carbohydrates. Some of the commonly used acne drugs include topical medications, such as retinoids, salicylic and azelaic acid-based ointments and dapsone-based gels, along with antibiotics, anti-androgen agents and isotretinoin. These drugs minimize the levels of oil production in the body, speed up skin cell turnover, control acne breakouts, reduce scarring and damage to the skin and prevent inflammation.
The increasing prevalence of skin-related diseases, such as acne vulgaris, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of using premium skin care products is driving the market growth. The market is further being driven by the development of effective therapeutics and treatment alternatives with reduced side effects and high potential. Increasing consumer preference for products manufactured using natural ingredients is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Manufacturers are, therefore, developing products infused with natural herbs and organic ingredients, such as aloe vera, green tea, honey, jojoba oil and rosemary, for treating acne. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with the proliferation of online retail platforms that offer customized acne drugs according to the user's skin type, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global acne drugs market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galderma Holding SA, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global acne drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global acne drugs market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the acne type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global acne drugs market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Acne Drugs Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Acne Type
6.1 Comedonal
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Inflammatory
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Cystic
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.3 Market Forecast
6.4 Postsurgical/Wound
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Drug Class
7.1 Retinoids
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Antibiotics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Hormonal Agents
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Combination Drugs
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Drug Type
8.1 OTC Drugs
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Prescription Drugs
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
9.1 Topical
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Oral
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Injectable
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Allergan Plc
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Galderma Holding SA
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Pfizer Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
